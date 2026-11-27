Fabio Quartararo: “Everyone’s happy that the fastest rider is staying at home”
Without the star that is Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2027 needs a new figurehead. Former world champion Fabio Quartararo aims to play a leading role in the Honda works team and on a new bike.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Finishing twelfth
“I was perhaps a little less shocked than you lot,” smiled the
Marc Márquez inspired Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo joined MotoGP in 2019, by which time Marc had already been crowned champion five times in the premier class. “In my first season, I had some great battles with him in a few races,” recalled the Yamaha star. “He inspired me. In Thailand back then, we were 15 seconds ahead of Dovizioso and he only had to finish ahead of him to win the World Championship. But he wasn’t interested in that at all; he wanted to win the race. He always gave his all – that’s what I learnt from him.”
Fabio became world champion in 2021, but from 2020 to 2023 Marc Márquez had serious health problems. “At the start of 2020, he showed incredible pace,” Quartararo emphasised. “So I can’t say how the world championship would have turned out with him in it. He would certainly have been right up there. I don’t need to explain what he achieved from 2013 to 2019. What’s incredible to me is what he’s shown from 2020 to the present day and just how mentally strong he is – he’s brilliant.”
MotoGP needs a new figurehead, and Quartararo knows that too. “In my new team, I’m starting a fresh chapter with the new bikes,” remarked the 27-year-old. “I’m fully focused on my future, I’m fully committed to the task and I’ll give it my all. My confidence will get a boost; I miss the pressure of fighting at the front. It won’t be easy; it’s been a long time since I was battling at the front.”
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