Finishing twelfth in free practice on Friday in Valencia, Fabio Quartararo missed out on direct entry into Q2, but was once again the fastest Yamaha rider. The Frenchman had just two things to say about his day, before speaking to a small group of journalists about the retirement of icon Marc Márquez .

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“I was perhaps a little less shocked than you lot,” smiled the rider, who will be a Honda works rider next year . “After winning his title, he made a few comments that gave me a certain feeling – but you never know. I have a good relationship with Marc; he was the fastest in the rain, in mixed conditions, in the dry and when it was windy. I can only say good things about him; he’s very clever.” And he added with a grin: “All of us are happy that the fastest rider is staying at home next year. The only disappointment for me is that I wasn’t fast enough in recent years to be able to compete with him; I regret that.”

Marc Márquez inspired Fabio Quartararo

Quartararo joined MotoGP in 2019, by which time Marc had already been crowned champion five times in the premier class. “In my first season, I had some great battles with him in a few races,” recalled the Yamaha star. “He inspired me. In Thailand back then, we were 15 seconds ahead of Dovizioso and he only had to finish ahead of him to win the World Championship. But he wasn’t interested in that at all; he wanted to win the race. He always gave his all – that’s what I learnt from him.”

Fabio became world champion in 2021, but from 2020 to 2023 Marc Márquez had serious health problems. “At the start of 2020, he showed incredible pace,” Quartararo emphasised. “So I can’t say how the world championship would have turned out with him in it. He would certainly have been right up there. I don’t need to explain what he achieved from 2013 to 2019. What’s incredible to me is what he’s shown from 2020 to the present day and just how mentally strong he is – he’s brilliant.”

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MotoGP needs a new figurehead, and Quartararo knows that too. “In my new team, I’m starting a fresh chapter with the new bikes,” remarked the 27-year-old. “I’m fully focused on my future, I’m fully committed to the task and I’ll give it my all. My confidence will get a boost; I miss the pressure of fighting at the front. It won’t be easy; it’s been a long time since I was battling at the front.”