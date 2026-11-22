For the now traditional MotoGP track preview on the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV on race day at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, the production team received some high-profile and speedy reinforcements: Former MotoGP rider and TV pundit Alex Hofmann promptly enlisted the help of local hero and BMW Superbike works rider Miguel Oliveira as his assistant for the shoot.

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The Portuguese rider has already extended his works contract with the Munich-based team. Together, the experienced professionals rode the S1000 RR along the spectacular course, which winds its way up and down the hills. Oliveira, who became a national hero in 2020 thanks to his MotoGP home victory in Portimão, commented on the pitfalls of his home circuit: “The track is actually quite tricky in several places. You sometimes have to approach the corners blindly, both at the entry and exit.”

Oliveira also noted: “Over the years, the track has developed a few more or fewer bumps in some places, but it’s still a fantastic circuit. The BMW is a really great bike there. It’s a completely supple bike, which is also wonderful on the road – that gives you a particularly good feeling here,” said the Portuguese rider, promoting his employer.

Oliveira raves about Marc Marquez – and Aprilia

Commenting on Ducati’s star rider Marc Marquez’s bid for his tenth World Championship title, Oliveira said: “I’ve been following the MotoGP World Championship very closely again this year. Marc made the difference; he showed enormous maturity. We’ve actually seen a completely different Marc to the one we’ve seen in the past. It was a great season. But I do feel very sorry for Aprilia as well. They deserved it; they’ve done a brilliant job. They’ve improved yet again and also ensured that Marco Bezzecchi has continued to develop as a rider.”

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