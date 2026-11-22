At 12.15 pm, the 28 Moto2 riders set off in the penultimate Grand Prix of the 2026 season. The tarmac at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve was still damp in places. The Moto3 race had already demonstrated just how treacherous the conditions were.

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IntactGP rider Senna Agius started the race from pole position. Daniel Holgado and Izan Guevara completed the front row. Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, however, had to work his way up from 10th place on the grid, starting three rows behind his title rival Guevara. Ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix, 13.5 points separated the two remaining championship contenders.

Numerous lead changes at the front

Agius won the sprint to the first corner and led the field through the opening corners ahead of Holgado and Collin Veijer. Guevara dropped two places, whilst Gonzalez made up two places on the first lap. For former Moto3 World Champion Jose Antonio Rueda, the race was already over following a crash at Turn 14.

On the second lap, the lead changed hands twice. Agius misjudged his braking into Turn 5 and lost several positions. Holgado took the lead, but also went off line a few corners later. Daniel Muñoz capitalised on the mistakes and moved into the lead. Guevara also benefited: at the start of the third lap, the World Championship runner-up moved up to second place. González remained in eighth position.

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Still in the third lap, Gonzalez experienced a moment of sheer panic. The IntactGP rider managed to recover from a slide, but dropped back to 14th place. This left the World Championship leader facing a difficult chase to make up the ground.

Munoz had already built up a one-second lead at the front over the group of three comprising Guevara, Veijer and Ivan Ortola. Behind them, the next incident occurred: Veijer had braked his way past Guevara, but as he accelerated out of Turn 5, he had to recover from a near-highside. Guevara swerved to avoid him, and both lost positions. Ortola seized the opportunity and moved into second place.

As a result of the incidents, Agius moved back up to third place and was within striking distance of second-placed Ortola. The two title contenders also closed the gap on each other in the standings: after 7 of 21 laps, Guevara was down to eighth place, whilst Gonzalez had worked his way up to 12th.

Race abandoned following a mass crash – drama for IntactGP!

Shortly afterwards, the race was abandoned. Filip Salac crashed, and Zonta van den Goorbergh, Celestino Vietti and Gonzalez were unable to avoid him. Debris was scattered across the track. Gonzalez was unable to restart his Kalex. He was taken back to the IntactGP pit on a scooter, whilst his damaged motorbike was pushed along the escape route.

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Drama: Manuel Gonzalez kam ohne Schuld zu Sturz, durfte nicht weiterfahren Foto: Gold and Goose Drama: Manuel Gonzalez kam ohne Schuld zu Sturz, durfte nicht weiterfahren © Gold and Goose

As a result, the World Championship leader was not allowed to take part in the restart. The regulations stipulate that a rider must return to the pits under his own power within five minutes. Gonzalez did not meet this requirement. There were disappointed faces in the IntactGP pit.

Manuel Gonzalez' Kalex war nicht mehr fahrtüchtig Foto: Seidenglanz Manuel Gonzalez' Kalex war nicht mehr fahrtüchtig © Seidenglanz

Daniel Muñoz still in the lead after the restart

For the seven-lap restart, the order after Lap 7 served as the starting grid. Munoz started the race from pole position but lost the lead to Ortola. Ortola, too, was unable to hold on to the lead for long: Alonso Lopez finished the first lap in the lead ahead of Munoz, Agius and Ortola. Guevara was in 8th place.

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Dani Munoz (Italtans) holte in Portimao seinen ersten Moto2-Sieg Foto: Gold and Goose Dani Munoz (Italtans) holte in Portimao seinen ersten Moto2-Sieg © Gold and Goose

Lopez lost the lead to Munoz, who was driving significantly faster. Ortola and Agius followed in third and fourth places, with the Aspar riders David Alonso and Daniel Holgado behind them. Guevara moved up to seventh place with a manoeuvre against Veijer.

With three laps to go, Muñoz had a lead of more than half a second over López. Behind them, Ortola and Agius were battling for the final podium place. Agius overtook, but Ortola countered on the home straight. Their duel allowed Alonso to catch up with the pair. On the penultimate lap, Agius overtook once more. Alonso capitalised on a mistake by Ortola and moved up to fourth place.

Platz 2 für Alonso Lopez Foto: Gold and Goose Platz 2 für Alonso Lopez © Gold and Goose

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Munoz didn’t put a foot wrong on the final lap and secured a commanding victory ahead of Lopez. Agius came out on top in the battle for third place. Alonso finished fourth ahead of Ortola and Holgado. Guevara crossed the line in seventh place, reducing his deficit to World Championship leader Gonzalez to 4.5 points.

Intact-Pilot Senna Agius: Platz 3 in Portimao Foto: Gold and Goose Intact-Pilot Senna Agius: Platz 3 in Portimao © Gold and Goose

Behind Guevara, former Supersport World Champion Adrian Huertas crossed the line, securing a very good result with eighth place. Veijer and van den Goorbergh rounded off the top 10.