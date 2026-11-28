A glance at the timesheets is enough to show that Mercedes has got off to a good start to the penultimate Formula 1 race weekend: Kimi Antonelli and George Russell were out in front in both practice sessions, with the champion setting the fastest time on both occasions.

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By the end of the day, the 20-year-old from Bologna had a lead of 0.445 seconds over the third-placed McLaren driver, Lando Norris – despite being unable to complete his fast FP2 lap on the soft tyres due to the red flags. Consequently, the predictions from Mercedes’ rivals are cause for concern.

Red Bull Racing’s technical director, Pierre Waché, admitted after the second session: “Mercedes have made a very strong impression, particularly in the fast corners. I haven’t looked at their balance or how they were driving, but if you look at the speed, you can see that they’re very strong and it’s going to be a big challenge to catch them.”

“Of course, we’ll try to take a step forward and we’ll do everything we can to sort out the problem we had with the car understeering heavily, so that we can be faster. But Mercedes have done a very good job and we need to think about how we can solve our problem,” added the Frenchman.

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The Red Bull Racing duo of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar finished third and fifth in the first practice session, with the Frenchman initially coming out on top. By the end of the day, the two team-mates were in fifth and sixth places, and the order had been reversed: on his fastest FP2 lap, however, Verstappen was only seven thousandths of a second faster than his team-mate.