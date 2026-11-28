Pierre Gasly, who had crashed heavily in FP2 and got stuck in the gravel trap, was the first driver out on track in the final practice session ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. Weather conditions at the Lusail International Circuit for FP3: 25.5 degrees Celsius air temperature and 29.6 degrees on the track. Gasly went out early, diligently gathering data and gaining experience. Audi driver Nico Hülkenberg completed a set-up lap early on, then returned to the garage with a problem – otherwise, things remained quiet for a long time. Those who didn’t necessarily need to make up for any ground lost the previous day held back for the time being.

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F1 practice in Qatar: Mercedes fast, Verstappen in hot pursuit

With 40 minutes of practice remaining, the track gradually filled up – with all drivers on soft tyres. And just as in the first two practice sessions on Friday, Mercedes took the top two spots early on (this time George Russell ahead of Kimi Antonelli with a time of 1:22.983). Behind them: a Red Bull Racing one-two, led by Max Verstappen half a second behind Russell.

Both Red Bull Racing and McLaren had worked on their cars overnight, breaching the so-called ‘curfew’, i.e. the mechanics’ rest period. For both teams, this was the third of four possible ‘jokers’ they are allowed to use over the course of the season. Will this bring the two teams closer to Mercedes in the decisive sessions?

With a quarter of an hour to go, Max Verstappen set a new fastest time, beating Russell’s by seven hundredths of a second. But then came Kimi Antonelli’s show of strength! 1:22.400 minutes – half a second faster than Verstappen. Phew! Russell settled into second place, 0.25 seconds behind his team-mate.

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Nevertheless, Red Bull Racing has improved slightly on Mercedes compared to FP1, which also took place in the early slot on Friday. Due to the numerous interruptions, the times from FP2 are of limited use for comparison. Max Verstappen was less than three tenths of a second behind Russell in the final practice session. So will the battle for pole position turn out to be exciting after all?

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Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari disappoint

In the closing stages, Nico Hülkenberg finally returned to the track and managed to complete 13 laps. A disappointing performance in FP3 came from Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), who finished only 9th. His team-mate Charles Leclerc managed 5th place, at least. McLaren took 6th and 7th places, both eight-tenths of a second behind Antonelli.