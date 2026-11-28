Before the emotional farewells in Valencia on Sunday afternoon – such as those for Marc Márquez, Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Jack Miller – Miller was treated to a lovely farewell gesture in the paddock at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Friday. After dinner, the 31-year-old Australian was lured into the Pramac Yamaha garage with his family under false pretences. Once there, the gates to the pit lane were opened: to the Aussie’s great surprise, almost the entire MotoGP World Championship field was waiting for him.

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Also present were several team bosses, including Miller’s former mentor, Aki Ajo. Only a few top riders were missing, amongst them World Champion Marc Márquez – due to his own retirement and the resulting commitments in Valencia. This illustrious gathering had also brought a present, which Miller’s mate Cal Crutchlow unveiled, wishing him the best of luck in the Superbike World Championship as he handed it over.

All the riders signed for Jack Miller

The present was a special Alpinestars helmet with a white base colour. All the riders had signed it in advance with short messages, including Maverick Viñales and Toprak Razgatlioglu – Miller’s team-mate – who were absent from Valencia due to injury.

‘Jackass’ expressed his deep gratitude in a brief thank-you speech and also displayed his trademark sarcastic humour: ‘I’ve missed you all. I’m sure I’ve driven one or two of you here to near despair at one time or another. But I’m happy that we’re all standing here together now and can have a chat about it. I’m sure we’ll have a beer together on Sunday. The thing about the helmet is this: as you all know, because you’ve all raced against me, it’s bloody risky to let me out for a race wearing this helmet. Maybe by Sunday evening, the helmet won’t look quite the same as it does now.”

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