The two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, had to stifle their laughter when Max Verstappen launched a verbal attack on George Russell during the FIA press conference for the top three drivers following his victory in Vegas. The Mercedes driver talks a lot off the track, but on the track he is so far below his own standard that he doesn’t give his comments a second thought, the Red Bull Racing star made clear, before going on to emphasise just how pleased he had been with Russell’s mistake in the 21st Grand Prix of the year.

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The four-time world champion’s taunting remarks did not come out of the blue: The pair had clashed on the track over right of way during the third free practice session, and Russell had subsequently accused Verstappen yet again of breaching the unwritten rule of courtesy – not to overtake a driver who is setting a fast lap. “Someone has to stand up to the Red Bull Racing star,” fumed the Mercedes driver, who battled Verstappen for the lead for much of the race the following day before taking too great a risk and paying a heavy price for it – which led to Verstappen’s mockery.

This was, of course, a topic of discussion again in Qatar, and on Media Thursday, neither Russell nor Verstappen showed much interest in continuing the verbal spat with further insults. Reading between the lines, however, Russell did voice some criticism when speaking to colleagues from ‘Sky Sports F1’ about the Dutchman. “He’s a ruthless rival, and I respect that very much,” the Briton asserted.

George Russell on Lewis Hamilton: “Someone I really look up to”

In the same breath, however, Russell added: “But then there’s also Lewis Hamilton, who was my team-mate for three years and whom I’ve been watching my whole life.” The seven-time world champion is also “a ruthless rival and an absolute beast behind the wheel.” However, he also possesses “incredible values, grace and dignity”, he enthused. Reading between the lines, he was emphasising that this is what sets the two superstars of the premier class apart from one another.

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“Lewis is someone I really look up to and who is an incredible role model for young up-and-coming drivers,” Russell continued enthusiastically, adding: “But there’s no right or wrong; there are only opinions. Everyone has a different opinion; some like driver A, others driver B, and the older I get, the less I let myself be influenced by it.”