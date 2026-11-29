Marc Márquez: “I’m retiring as a rider, but as a person, life goes on”
At his MotoGP farewell in Valencia, Marc Márquez took a huge risk right from Turn 1. After finishing second, he explained why he looked up at the stands on the final lap and how the King surprised him.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Before the press conference, Marc Márquez studied the printout showing the race results, as usual. It looked as though, even
Marquez had already made his first mark as he braked into Turn 1. He didn’t get off to the best start from second on the grid, but dived in on the inside and took the lead to the cheers of the fans. “I finished it my way. I attacked in Turn 1 because I knew that was my only chance to lead for a few corners or perhaps a lap,” explained the Ducati rider.
Emotional final laps in Valencia
Marquez had expected the Aprilia to have a higher race pace. Nevertheless, he was surprised by just how quickly Raul Fernandez pulled away. “With ten laps to go, I thought: right, let’s go! Then I gave it my all once more,” he said. The gap narrowed, but with two laps to go, Márquez decided that a final attack was too risky. “It was also important to me to finish the race.”
Marquez only realised later, from the footage, just how close Pedro Acosta was on his heels on the final lap. By then, his attention had long since turned to the fans. “I was just enjoying it and looking up at the stands. In fact, I even got my gears mixed up right in the middle of the track,” he recounted. Even after his final MotoGP start, he stirred up strong emotions – with words that will stay with the fans: “I’m retiring as a rider, but life goes on as a person. And I’ll always be grateful to the MotoGP fans.”
Even as he bid farewell, Márquez learnt something new
Ironically, it was during his very last race that the world champion learnt something new about himself. Normally, he would retreat to the motorhome before the race to focus.
This time, the day unfolded quite differently. “I wasn’t as focused as usual, yet I was just as fast,” said Márquez. “Had I known that earlier, I might have spared myself some pressure.”
That morning, doctors and an ambulance had been at his motorhome because his brother Alex was feeling very unwell. The Gresini rider
A friendly greeting from the King
Spain’s King Felipe VI also got in touch after the race. During the greeting, Márquez admitted he’d made a faux pas. “I asked, ‘How are you, Felipe?’ Then I apologised,” he explained. “They handed me the phone, and it felt as though a friend was calling.”
Márquez hadn’t quite taken on board yet that he is now a former MotoGP rider. However, he had no doubts about the timing of his retirement. A lot of things had been pushed to the limit, he said. The elastic band had already been stretched to breaking point. Before it snapped, he preferred to call it a day himself and gradually wind down.
Finally, he echoed the words with which he’d begun the weekend: “It’s been an incredible journey. I hope you’ve enjoyed it. We’ve made history.”
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