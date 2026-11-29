Alex Márquez will not be competing in the MotoGP season finale in Valencia. As Gresini Racing announced on X, citing MotoGP doctor Angel Charte, the Spaniard was forced to leave the Circuit Ricardo Tormo due to a severe bronchospasm. He was taken to the 9 de Octubre Hospital. On Saturday, Márquez had finished the Sprint race in 6th place.

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A bronchospasm is a contraction of the muscles surrounding the bronchi. This narrows the airways, which can cause shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing. The statement did not specify what triggered Marquez’s bronchospasm.

No final joint start for the Márquez brothers

The Valencia Grand Prix was set to be the Marquez brothers’ final race together in MotoGP. Whilst world champion Marc is bringing his racing career to a close on Sunday, Alex was due to compete for Gresini and Ducati for the last time after four years together. For him, Saturday’s sprint race was therefore already his final race in the colours of the historic Italian team.

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Alex Marquez began his MotoGP career in 2020 as Moto2 world champion in the Honda factory team alongside his brother. In his debut season alone, he finished second at both Le Mans and Aragon. After two years with LCR Honda, he moved to Gresini in 2023 and claimed his first sprint victory straight away. A year later, the brothers were team-mates once again and stood on the podium together at the Sachsenring: Marc in second place, Alex in third.

In 2025, Alex Márquez celebrated his first Grand Prix victory in the premier class at Jerez. Two further victories followed, and he ultimately finished as runner-up in the world championship behind Marc. He also won at Jerez in 2026. Alex Márquez is set to join Red Bull KTM for the 2027 season. Seven years after his MotoGP debut with Honda, this marks the second time he has secured a place in a factory team. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to take part in Tuesday’s test.