Whilst Formula 1 is holding its penultimate race weekend in Qatar, the final MotoGP race of 2026 is taking place in Valencia at the same time. It has been clear since Friday morning that this will be a very special Valencia Grand Prix, as it marks Marc Márquez’s final MotoGP race. The legend of the premier class of motorcycling is retiring after ten world championship titles, eight of them in MotoGP. Naturally, this was also a talking point in the Formula 1 paddock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Max Verstappen on Marc Márquez

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who is also a passionate fan of all kinds of motorsport in his spare time, spoke to the Dutch broadcaster Viaplay about Marc Márquez’s decision to end his career after this season: “It’s always very difficult, of course, to decide how to approach this. You could see that many people – team members, but also other riders and rivals – were emotionally moved by it.” Friday was an emotional day in the MotoGP paddock; there were plenty of tears. And today’s final Grand Prix on Sunday ( starting at 2 pm; our MotoGP colleagues are providing live updates ) is also likely to be emotional.

Marc Marquez schockte die MotoGP-Welt am Freitagvormittag Foto: Ducati Marc Marquez schockte die MotoGP-Welt am Freitagvormittag © Ducati

Verstappen: “I enjoy watching the races and have great respect for all the riders. But he’s obviously already been through a great deal in his career. Just look at his shoulder and his arm.” Márquez has had plenty of problems with injuries. Despite all that, he fought spectacularly to secure his eighth MotoGP world title this year – and is now retiring following this sporting and mental high. Verstappen: “And ultimately, he’s got nothing left to lose. He’s won so much. And at some point, of course, you’ve got to think about yourself a bit. He could carry on, of course, but the risk of further injuries or crashes is obviously quite high. You actually get an injury every season. So I certainly understand his decision.”

Advertisement

Advertisement