Marc Marquez on the podium as he bids farewell: “I gave it my all!”
Marc Marquez led his final MotoGP race in Valencia and chased Raul Fernandez right to the finish line. After finishing second, the world champion spoke of how much he had enjoyed the final laps.
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Tears were already flowing on the starting grid. World Champion Marc Márquez began his final MotoGP race from second on the grid, his Ducati sporting a special red-and-gold livery in Valencia.
At the actual start, the world champion lost a little ground, but as he braked for Turn 1, he went all out. With a daring manoeuvre, he took the lead and, to the cheers of the fans, was the first through the next few corners.
Victory came within reach once more towards the end of the race
Trackhouse rider Raúl Fernández later overtook Márquez and quickly built up a comfortable lead. Márquez initially had Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta hot on his heels, but in the closing stages he pulled away from his pursuers and significantly reduced the gap to Fernández. The Trackhouse rider kept his nerve and held on to secure his third MotoGP victory. Márquez finished second, with Acosta completing the podium.
“I enjoyed it, I really enjoyed this final race! Under my helmet, I was laughing and feeling happy,” Marquez said in the parc fermé. “I tried everything to snatch the win. In doing so, I completely wore out my tyres. Raul was incredibly fast.”
During the cool-down lap, his MotoGP colleagues congratulated him on his career. His brother Alex,
“I’m so glad I was able to compete against these fantastic riders and grow up in MotoGP. I’m part of MotoGP, but MotoGP is my life,” said Marquez. “I’ve given my all to motorcycling. Motorcycles have given me so much. Thank you!”
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