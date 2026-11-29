The Ferrari team had to swallow a bitter pill in the Qatar qualifying session, and that came as no surprise. Even in free practice, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had been significantly slower than the Scuderia’s direct rivals. And at the end of the final practice session, the Monegasque driver had to settle for 7th place and the seven-time world champion for 9th.

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Leclerc lamented after the qualifying session when asked how he was feeling: “Unfortunately, I’m not feeling too good, because it was really difficult today. And actually, it’s been like that for a while now; ever since the first practice session, we’ve known that something isn’t going as planned.”

Charles Leclerc: Not looking forward to the race in Qatar

“We have an idea of what it might be – a particular characteristic that’s making things difficult for us. The tarmac here is very smooth, and we think that could be the reason, because on other circuits where this is the case, we’ve also struggled a bit more than usual,” explained the 29-year-old.

“We need to look into that and find out what we can do. But I’m afraid there won’t be a quick fix,” said Leclerc, dampening expectations. Looking ahead to the race and the main rivals at the GP on the desert circuit, he explained: “I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but we’re much closer to the Racing Bulls than to Red Bull Racing. I’d love to be looking forward to the race, but I think we’re in for a difficult race day.”

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