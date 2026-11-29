Formula 1 live ticker in Qatar: Russell on pole – can Max Verstappen catch him?
Today, Formula 1 is holding the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit: who will win the race? Follow the session and all the action here in our Formula 1 live ticker!
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Who will be the winner of the penultimate Formula 1 race of the 2026 season? Mercedes driver George Russell will start from pole position. World Champion Kimi Antonelli will start the race from second place. McLaren, in third and fourth on the grid, are eyeing vital points in the season’s final stretch. And what can Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing/6th on the grid) and Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari/9th on the grid) achieve?
Follow the Qatar Grand Prix here in our F1 live ticker:
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox
Results Championship Standings