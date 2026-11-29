Who will be the winner of the penultimate Formula 1 race of the 2026 season? Mercedes driver George Russell will start from pole position. World Champion Kimi Antonelli will start the race from second place. McLaren, in third and fourth on the grid, are eyeing vital points in the season’s final stretch. And what can Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing/6th on the grid) and Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari/9th on the grid) achieve?

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