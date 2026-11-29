Everything was set for a Spanish sprint celebration. But the hoped-for gala event, for, with and by Marc Marquez, never materialised. Seconds before the scheduled start, there had been no indication whatsoever of the subsequent breakdown, the first of its kind to date. All 22 MotoGP prototypes had taken up their starting positions after the warm-up lap. After the green flag was waved at the back of the field, the starting lights switched to red with the usual delay.

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Then: riders tensed up, engines roared as they hit the rev limit. But the long-awaited green light failed to appear. After around seven seconds, the first signs of unease appeared in the field, followed immediately by smoke and the riders’ first gestures. After nine seconds, all the riders had their hands raised, and the first large plume of smoke forced the immediate cancellation of the sprint start. Then things got really heated for Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez was also flustered after the fire incident

A full-blown fire had broken out inside the Desmosedici, which spread to the outside and also thwarted the rider’s attempts to remove the bike from the grid under his own power. Marc Marquez was not seriously affected by the fire, but even the seasoned ten-time world champion appeared flustered in the first few minutes following the incident.

As for what exactly triggered the fire, we can only continue to speculate. Ducati itself has not commented on the fault. One possibility that even technical experts from the MotoGP department have not ruled out is that the combination of briefly elevated temperatures and the ongoing start-up process, with its inherent vibrations, may initially have led – partly due to friction – to an electronic fault and then to a cable fire.

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In any case, this curious incident raises further questions. The fact that all the motorbikes, with the exception of Marc Marquez’s machine, remained on the starting grid and were ultimately used one-for-one for the restart appears to be very risky from a safety perspective. A top technician in the premier class commented on the procedure to SPEEDWEEK.com as follows: “Whatever happened to Marc Marquez’s motorbike could just as easily have happened to any of the other riders. It took significantly longer than usual. Whilst that can happen – it would have made perfect sense in this situation to check all the motorbikes in the pits, for example for heat damage.”

However, all the bikes remained on the starting grid, so any checks on the prototypes could only be superficial. Around 20 minutes after the initial chaos, the race resumed following the so-called ‘Quick Start Procedure’. “There was a real risk that a bike might fail to start when the race restarted,” said the expert.

The mechanics shared this view. Several riders reported issues after the sprint, including Aprilia ace Bezzecchi: “I didn’t want to make a mistake, so I stayed ready. But as soon as I realised something wasn’t right, I switched the bike off – it was already very hot.”

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Gresini rider Alex Márquez even tried to intervene in the process. “We were in the rev limiter for much longer; there must have been something wrong with the start lights. When the bikes were off and we were told to stay on the starting grid, I spoke to the officials and said that staying on the grid wasn’t a good idea in any respect. Everyone should have come back so that a completely new start could have been prepared. I didn’t feel comfortable out there for so long.”

Nobody wants to see a MotoGP horror film

What happens during a ‘live’ start, if – in the worst-case scenario – a motorbike comes to a standstill at the front, would inevitably end up in a MotoGP horror film. The fact that everything turned out all right here doesn’t mean we should just carry on as normal. Set-backs always offer opportunities for improvement.

The fact is: the rule introduced (following the start cancellation provoked by Marc Marquez in the USA in 2025) that a rider is penalised for leaving the grid is rather simplistic. The reason a rider leaves the grid is not a deciding factor. And admittedly, it is probably impossible to take every possible scenario into account.

More importantly: following the Valencia dilemma, the safety of the start procedure should be given even higher priority, regardless of any potential delays to TV broadcasts.

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