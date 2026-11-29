Marc Marquez led the final Grand Prix of his outstanding career for one lap, before Raul Fernandez took the lead. The Trackhouse Aprilia rider is the clear winner of the Valencia GP, but the eyes of the nearly 100,000 fans in the stadium were fixed on the man with start number 93 .

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“This is very special and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved this season,” said Fernández after his third MotoGP victory. “I felt like I was flying; this is a very important win. I crashed in Saturday’s sprint race and the team helped me get back on my feet afterwards – they support me in every way they can. I tried to take the lead and, once I was out front, I managed the gap. I knew it would be tricky with the rear tyre because it was wearing out badly over time. I had to conserve the tyres right from the first lap.”

There was no sign of that, though; Fernández quickly pulled away from his pursuers and at times led by as much as 2.9 seconds. “It’s true that I wanted to open up a gap,” confirmed the Spaniard. “Once I’d established the gap, I felt very comfortable. But in the last ten laps, the tyre started to fade, so I had to react and adjust my riding style. I pushed hard through the right-hand corners to conserve the tyre in the left-hand ones – it was very difficult.”

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Fernandez’s lead shrank dramatically

“Keeping Marc behind me wasn’t easy,” Fernandez emphasised. “He pushed like a beast every lap; we’ve earned ourselves a good party tonight. I saw on the pit board how my lead had dropped from 2.9 to 2 seconds, but I had nothing left in reserve. I told myself that all I could do was ride at my own pace. If he’d caught me, there’d have been nothing I could do. Over the last three laps, I managed to maintain my pace and the lead stayed the same. That’s when I realised I had a chance of staying in first place.”

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