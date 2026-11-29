Starting from 10th on the grid and finishing third – a fitting farewell. That sums up Pedro Acosta’s final MotoGP race as a KTM factory rider. The rider from Murcia, whose move away from the Mattighofen-based team was almost lost amid the furore surrounding the retirement of MotoGP icon Marc Márquez, could only manage to work his way up to seventh place in Saturday’s sprint race. On Sunday, the 22-year-old put in a determined performance to claim the trophy for third place.

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The rider with number 37 did his hardest work in the very first lap of the Grand Prix, when he fought his way up to fourth place. With five laps to go, the Spaniard then overtook Aprilia rider Marco Bezecchi. However, it was no longer enough to mount an attack on Marc Márquez, who was riding ahead of him.

That same Marquez who had actually played a key role in Acosta’s move to the Ducati works team. To stand any chance of challenging for a podium place in the Valencia Grand Prix, Acosta’s RC16 had been fine-tuned in the run-up to the race: “I told Pit Beirer as early as Sunday morning that I’d give us a good send-off if the team managed to make further improvements to the bike,” said the Moto2 and Moto3 world champion during the podium ceremony. With his third place at the Spanish circuit, Acosta secured fourth place in the World Championship standings, nine points ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura.

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For the former KTM junior, the 2026 season marks the end of a chapter in his life in which the Austrian brand played the leading role and in which he, in turn, became its figurehead. The 22-year-old also reflected on this on Sunday after the race: “KTM believed in me even when I was just a small child and it didn’t look as though I was particularly fast on a motorbike.” A story that comes to a fitting conclusion for Acosta: “I’m delighted for the team; they’ve earned this result. And we’ve earned the right to end this chapter in this way.”

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Das war es: KTM und Acosta gehen jetzt getrennte Wege Foto: Gold and Goose Das war es: KTM und Acosta gehen jetzt getrennte Wege © Gold and Goose

A show of affection after an emotional spell: upon his arrival at the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pit, a chorus of chants for Acosta filled the pit lane for several minutes.

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