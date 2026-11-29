In the battle for pole position in Qatar, it was already clear before qualifying began that one of the two Mercedes stars would come out on top. The gap between the Mercedes drivers and the rest of the field had been simply too great in free practice. In each session, champion Kimi Antonelli had topped the timesheets. But when it came down to it, George Russell was the faster of the two.

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The Briton, who had taken too many risks in the previous race in Las Vegas and paid a heavy price for it, completed the 5.419 km lap in 1:21.695 minutes, putting him 0.128 seconds ahead of his team-mate. Lando Norris, who set the third-fastest Q3 lap, was already almost five tenths off the fastest time.

This came as a shock to the 2025 World Champion, who admitted after the qualifying session: “I’m surprised the gap turned out to be so big.” And he explained: “We were already lacking a lot in the last race on a circuit with lots of high-speed corners – that was in Malaysia, I think in turns 6 or 7 and 8 or thereabouts – we were already a long way off the pace there. That was already a sign that we probably wouldn’t quite be in the mix here either.”

Lando Norris: Clear demand for 2027

Since then, there haven’t been many opportunities to expose the weaknesses of his MCL40 in the high-speed corners, Norris went on to emphasise. “Here, however, it became clear right from the first laps of the first practice session that we weren’t on a level playing field with Mercedes. They’ve done an incredible job, and have been doing so all season. It was a bit of a shock to see what a car can achieve in such fast corners.”

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Mercedes have been able to adapt to all types of circuit, said the 14-time Grand Prix winner, praising the competition. He added: “They have a car that’s very good in high-speed sections. But if you look at Vegas, you can see that they were also among the fastest on the straights there. And that’s where we struggled. That gives us a good idea of the level we’ll need to be at next year.”