Although Manuel Gonzalez had gone into the all-deciding race of the 2026 Moto2 season as the championship leader, he started only from 10th on the grid. His rival and closest challenger, Izan Guevara, on the other hand, had secured a place on the front row for the Boscoscuro rider from the Pramac team. Yet within seconds of the start, the situation had improved dramatically for Gonzalez.

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Following a major mistake by Alonso Lopez, several riders were quickly dropped, leaving Gonzalez in fourth place with a clear run and in direct contact with Guevara in second. And yet it turned into a real nail-biter, as Ajo rider Collin Veijer became the decisive figure in the finale. When the Dutchman overtook the Intact ace, everything once again pointed to Guevara taking the title, as with Veijer in P4, it would have been enough for the Pramac rider.

But Veijer’s pace was so strong that he also overtook Guevara on lap 19 of 22. The World Championship runner-up did everything he could to reclaim his position and the title. In the final corner of the final laps – with Gonzalez right behind him – the riders were neck and neck. Veijer crossed the finish line 0.4 seconds ahead of Guevara. Third place also meant the title win for the rider from the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team.

After an extended cool-down lap, during which Gonzalez had an emotional outburst, and the official World Championship ceremony presided over by MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta and FIM President Jorge Viegas, a happily exhausted Moto2 World Champion spoke to the media: “I know the role of the leader very well, but becoming world champion is a huge step. Yet I’ve taken that step today. I already knew it this morning: the calm, the confidence and the great motivation were all there. Of course, it’s easy to say that now, but I had that enormous belief even whilst on the starting grid.”

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Intact-GP-Moto2-Champion Manuel Gonzalez Foto: Gold and Goose Intact-GP-Moto2-Champion Manuel Gonzalez © Gold and Goose

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The 2026 Moto2 champion was nevertheless aware of the delicate situation. Gonzalez: “I gave it my all, but I also kept all the possibilities in mind at all times. I was particularly worried when Collin was closing in and I didn’t know where he intended to overtake – but it all went very smoothly. Towards the end, I knew it was going to be very close – and I was surprised that Izan attacked again. But in the end, he too was completely at his limit.”

Manuel Gonzalez in Valencia: “We didn’t win the title today. This success is the result of our collective effort, which began on 1 January with our first training session. We carried on after every race, never gave up at any point, and learnt from the bad experiences too. Here in Valencia, everything has now come together – we’ve taken that step – and we’ve done it!”

After 21 races – the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled – the title in the middle class of the World Championship goes to Manuel Gonzalez by 2.5 points, the narrowest margin in GP history. And things got even crazier: both Alex Escrig and Collin Veijer were subsequently penalised. As both riders finished ahead of Guevara, his lead shrank to 0.5 points.

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