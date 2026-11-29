Marc Marquez’s final MotoGP race: The live ticker from Valencia
The era of eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Ducati) came to an end in Valencia. The Spaniard led the race and thrilled over 100,000 fans with another podium finish.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The Valencia weekend is hard to beat in terms of emotion. On Friday, icon Marc Márquez announced that he
Finishing second in qualifying behind Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Marquez was also making headlines on the track in Valencia, only for a devastating blow to follow in the sprint race. Because the traffic light system failed at the start,
Fans in the stadium and watching on TV felt cheated, which made Sunday’s Grand Prix all the more special. Everyone was hoping for a spectacular race, and many would have loved to see the 33-year-old secure his 81st MotoGP victory as a farewell – he came very close. Read all about what happened at the Valencia Grand Prix in SPEEDWEEK.com’s comprehensive live ticker.
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