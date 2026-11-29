The Valencia weekend is hard to beat in terms of emotion. On Friday, icon Marc Márquez announced that he would be racing his final race on Sunday. This led to a moving press conference, after which the headlines came thick and fast.

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Finishing second in qualifying behind Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Marquez was also making headlines on the track in Valencia, only for a devastating blow to follow in the sprint race. Because the traffic light system failed at the start, his Ducati overheated and caught fire . ‘MM93’ was handed a double long-lap penalty for the restart because he had left the grid. Instead of fighting for a podium place, he crossed the line a distant 13th.

Fans in the stadium and watching on TV felt cheated, which made Sunday’s Grand Prix all the more special. Everyone was hoping for a spectacular race, and many would have loved to see the 33-year-old secure his 81st MotoGP victory as a farewell – he came very close. Read all about what happened at the Valencia Grand Prix in SPEEDWEEK.com’s comprehensive live ticker.

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