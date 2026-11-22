From 11.00: Where to watch the MotoGP World Championship races in Portimão live
On Sunday, the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP Grand Prix races will take place at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. SPEEDWEEK.com provides an overview of when and where the races will be broadcast.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
As well as the
Twelve selected events from the premier class of motorbike racing will be broadcast live and free-to-air on DF1 in 2026; digitally, these races can be viewed on the streaming services ServusTV On and Red Bull TV, which are also accessible on any modern TV set. Highlights will be shown for the remaining events.
This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix is one of the events to be broadcast live in Germany. On Sunday,
In Austria,
RSI will broadcast the Moto2 race live on LA2 on Sunday from 12.10 pm. Please note: the MotoGP race will then be shown on LA1 from 1.50 pm. At 10.25 pm, a recorded broadcast of the premier class Grand Prix will follow on LA2. From 2.30 am, repeats of all the races will be shown. RTS2 will begin its live coverage of the MotoGP race on Sunday from 2.30 pm.
Due to the allocation of secondary broadcasting rights, coverage may occasionally be available via providers not listed here. Furthermore, given the variety of transmission and reception technologies, as well as the specific choice of provider and its channel line-up, it can only be determined on a case-by-case basis whether MotoGP can be received legally.
Timetable for the 2026 Repsol Grand Prix of Portugal (CET):
Sunday, 22 November:
10.00 – 10.10 (10 mins): MotoGP, warm-up
11.00: Moto3 race (19 laps)
12.15: Moto2 race (21 laps)
2.00 pm: MotoGP race (25 laps)
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