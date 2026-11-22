Las Vegas GP live ticker: Mercedes duo Russell/Antonelli chase Verstappen
An exciting starting grid for the fourth Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Strip Circuit: Max Verstappen has George Russell hot on his heels, whilst Kimi Antonelli is closing in from P6. Read on to see how it unfolds.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The front row is set to be a fiery one: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and George Russell (Mercedes) at the front – the very two drivers who clashed fiercely in the third free practice session. This is bound to cause trouble.
Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying but had to cede his pole position to Max Verstappen because a new turbocharger had been fitted to the Italian’s Mercedes. Kimi will begin his chase from P6. Given their pace in practice, Mercedes are considered the favourites.
Follow the action here in our live ticker from this gamblers’ paradise.
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox
Results Championship Standings