The front row is set to be a fiery one: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and George Russell (Mercedes) at the front – the very two drivers who clashed fiercely in the third free practice session. This is bound to cause trouble.

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Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying but had to cede his pole position to Max Verstappen because a new turbocharger had been fitted to the Italian’s Mercedes. Kimi will begin his chase from P6. Given their pace in practice, Mercedes are considered the favourites.

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