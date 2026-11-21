Saturday’s race at the Paris Supercross: American Suzuki works rider Jason Anderson was the fastest in qualifying with a lap time of 44.9 seconds. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) was 0.224 seconds behind in second place. The Thuringian had previously been the fastest in free practice. Roczen navigated the deep whoops at the Plenitude Arena (formerly ‘La Défense Arena’) as if drawn with a ruler and looked in a class of his own right from the start. Paul Haberland (Kawasaki) qualified in 13th place, 3.4 seconds behind Anderson’s best time.

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Superpole

Ken Roczen won the Superpole, which immediately reduced his points tally – awarded according to the Olympic principle (position = point) – by the maximum of 3 points.

Final 1

Local hero Tom Vialle (Honda) took the holeshot in the first race, but he made a mistake in the very first corner, allowing Roczen and Anderson to take the lead. Anderson remained within striking distance of the leading rider from Thuringia throughout the race; Roczen, of all people, briefly faltered at the start of the race in his signature section – the whoops. Fortunately, he skilfully managed to recover from the tricky situation. Roczen won the first race with a lead of 1.7 seconds over his American Suzuki team-mate Jason Anderson. Triumph works rider Jordon Smith was already 18.9 seconds behind in third place. Maxime Desprey (Yamaha) finished fourth. Shimoda, Vialle and Plessinger followed in fifth, sixth and seventh places. Paul Haberland finished fourteenth.

Race 2

Once again, the AMA Supercross Champion got the better of Anderson, but was once more unable to pull away. Roczen rode a flawless race and won by a margin of 1.2 seconds. Tom Vialle, in third place, was 21 seconds behind. He was followed by Jordon Smith, Aaron Plessinger and Maxime Desprey. Paul Haberland crossed the line in 12th place.

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Main Event

In the Main Event, the points were doubled. So there were 2 points for victory, 4 points for second place, and so on. Ken Roczen dominated this race as well. Jason Anderson didn’t get off to such a good start this time and had to fight his way up the field during the race. Ken Roczen won with a lead of 4.18 seconds ahead of Anderson. Jordon Smith was already 22.7 seconds behind in third place. Roczen, Anderson and Smith stood on the Saturday podium at the end. Paul Haberland finished the Main Event in 15th place after experiencing problems (presumably a crash).

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Roczen wins with a perfect score

Roczen thus came through Saturday’s event in Paris unscathed. With his victories in both finals (1+1 points) and his triumph in the Main Event (2 points), he ended up with (1+1+2-3) points – 1 point – after deducting the 3 points from his Superpole win, and won Saturday’s race with a perfect score!

Saturday’s SX1 race