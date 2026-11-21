Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen crashed during the practice session on Saturday morning and had to settle for 10th on the grid for his first major Supercross appearance. Canadian GSM Yamaha rider Cole Thompson was the fastest in qualifying with a lap time of 46.285, ahead of local hero Jules Pietre (Yamaha). Stefan Ekerold (Yamaha), who was competing in Paris on a wildcard, qualified in 20th place, 6.2 seconds behind Thompson’s fastest time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cole Thompson wins Race 1

Jules Pietre (Yamaha) took the lead on the first lap, but pole-sitter Cole Thompson overtook the Frenchman and won with a 6.3-second lead over Pietre. Sacha Coenen finished third, 8.1 seconds behind the leader. Stefan Ekerold finished the first final in 19th place.

Race Two: Turner on the attack

The second final was dominated by Thompson’s Canadian compatriot Jesson Turner. He won the race with a lead of 2.6 seconds over the American Bud Racing Kawasaki rider Henry Miller. Miller’s team-mate Mitch Harrison (Kawasaki) finished third. Sacha Coenen finished fourth, 6.9 seconds behind the leader. Stefan Ekerold came eighteenth.

Jesson Turner also wins the Main Event

Jesson Turner also claimed victory in the Main Event, in which the points were doubled. Turner also won the Superpole, which allowed him to reduce his points tally by 3 points. He topped the day’s standings with (4+1+2)-3 points = 4 points, ahead of Cole Thompson and the American Izaih Clark (Honda, 5+7+6-0 points = 18 points). Sacha Coenen finished sixth in this race. The Belgian narrowly missed out on the podium by just one point on Saturday, finishing fourth overall with 3+4+12-0 = 19 points. Stefan Ekerold finished 20th in Saturday’s overall standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paris Supercross, Saturday, SX 2

Jesson Turner (CAN), Yamaha, 4 points Cole Thompson (CAN), Yamaha, 13 Izaih Clark (USA), Honda, 18 Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 19 Mitchell Harrison (USA), Kawasaki, 20 Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha, 24 Henry Miller (USA), Kawasaki, 24 Michael Hicks (USA), Stark Future, 28 Mickael Lamarque (F), KTM, 41 Saad Soulimani (F), TM, 44 Kilian Poll (F), KTM, 48 Julien Lebeau (F), GASGAS, 50 Liam Bruneau (F), KTM, 52 Maho Simo (F), Kawasaki, 55 Killian Vincent (F), Kawasaki, 59 Hamden Hudson (USA), Triumph, 61 Yannis Lopez (F), Stark Future, 65 Clément Briatte (F), KTM, 68 Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna, 68 Stefan Ekerold (Germany), Yamaha, 73