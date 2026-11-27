With an air temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius and a track temperature of 28 degrees, the two Haas drivers were the first out for the second free practice session at the Lusail International Circuit, north of the Qatari capital, Doha. Rookie Rafael Câmara led the field, but everyone is quick around the track. FP2 ended at 9.00 pm local time – the same time that qualifying will start on Saturday. The data from the evening session was therefore significantly more meaningful than that from the afternoon. However, the times should be treated with caution due to the numerous interruptions – more on that below.

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We’re keeping a particularly close eye on the tyres this weekend: as the circuit in Qatar is notorious for being a tyre-killer, tyres are limited to a maximum of 27 laps.

Early on in FP2, it became clear that this could be a good weekend for Mercedes. As in the first practice session, the Silver Arrows secured the top two spots: Kimi Antonelli clocked 1:23.077, a good three-tenths of a second ahead of George Russell.

Spectacular spin by Charles Leclerc

Trouble, however, for Charles Leclerc: after a quarter of an hour, the Monegasque driver got out of his Ferrari and took off his helmet. He had previously lost control at Turn 9 and spun rapidly around his own axis. Extensive work was carried out on his Ferrari and the underbody was replaced.

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At the halfway point, just as most drivers were out on soft tyres, the red flag was suddenly waved! There was plenty of orange-painted gravel on the track, and a marshal was also collecting a piece of carbon fibre debris from the track. Traces of Leclerc’s spin – but it took a while for race control to bring out the red flag.

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Another red flag in F1 practice in Qatar!

And no sooner had proceedings resumed after the five-minute interruption than the red flag came out again! Pierre Gasly (Alpine) was stuck in the gravel trap after losing control at Turn 14. Nothing serious happened, even though the crash looked spectacular: Gasly kicked up a huge cloud of gravel – and tore away the polystyrene markers from the track edge. A piece of it got stuck on the aerodinamic fin of his Alpine.

Mercedes had to cut short what might have been a fast lap on each red flag. So could they have gone even faster? Due to the two interruptions, the session was extended by 13 minutes. The Silver Arrows, however, were now only on medium tyres for the long runs.

There was a bit of a spat between Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): Hamilton swerved to one side whilst braking and nearly collided with Verstappen. The race stewards reviewed the incident on suspicion of ‘erratic driving’, but concluded that no further investigation or penalties were warranted.

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Lewis Hamilton stranded, Virtual Safety Car!

Then, four minutes before the end of the session, a Virtual Safety Car was deployed! Lewis Hamilton was stranded at the side of the track at Turn 2. At the end of the start-finish straight, the engine began to jerk violently – a problem with his Ferrari. It was only a VSC because the marshals were able to push the Ferrari off the track via the emergency exit.

As for chasing lap times, nothing much happened in the closing stages. Despite the extension, the teams ran race simulations. Consequently, Mercedes remained on top, followed by McLaren, Red Bull Racing and Ferrari, each in pairs. So the picture was broadly the same as in FP1 (where Isack Hadjar had been third ahead of McLaren).