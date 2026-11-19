The 2026 MotoGP season has been and continues to be a massive staffing challenge in terms of managing the balance of resources between test, reserve and regular riders in the premier class. For alongside the packed calendar of 22 rounds – which is a feat in itself – the task has been, and remains, to bring a completely new generation of 850cc MotoGP bikes to the starting grid. In less than two weeks, the time will have come – the official handover will take place in Valencia on 1 December.

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The Honda example illustrates just how precarious the situation is. Despite a line-up that looked ideal on paper, featuring two top riders in Taka Nakagami and Aleix Espargaró, the team was forced to call upon riders from other paddocks (Chantra/Dixon) or even veteran Cal Crutchlow – and yet the prototype from the largest manufacturer remained completely unmanned on one occasion. The full consequences of this did not materialise solely because the Australian GP fell victim to the weather.

The situation at KTM was not quite as dramatic, but equally tense. The Austrians have a broad line-up. Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa are handling the testing duties, although only Pol Espargaro also takes part in races as a reserve rider. Should the younger Espargaro brother also be unable to race – as happened last summer – Jonas Folger is available as a further rider.

Once the four RC16 riders for 2027 have been finalised, the focus will shift to the test line-up. SPEEDWEEK.com asked Pit Beirer about the situation. The Upper Austrian team’s head of racing initially confirmed the fundamental need: “In 2027 and beyond, we definitely need two riders who can handle testing duties but are also capable of racing. With 22 events, it’s inevitable that there will continue to be injuries. We’re in a good position here – even if it’s no secret that, at 41, Dani is likely to do less rather than more testing.”

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Einsatzbereit: Jonas Folger Foto: Gold and Goose Einsatzbereit: Jonas Folger © Gold and Goose

Jonas Folger could also be seen back in a MotoGP race in 2027

Pit Beirer continues: “On top of that, Pol is definitely on board for 2027. He’s a fixture – as a test rider, but also as a reserve rider. Pol is a huge asset and we’re continuing to plan together just how far that will go. But it’s too early to say at this stage. And let’s not forget Jonas Folger. He proved in 2026 that he has everything a reserve rider needs. There isn’t a large pool of riders you can simply send into a MotoGP race, but Jonas is one of them. He has already given us the green light to continue doing so whenever he is needed.”

And – would Maverick Viñales also be a candidate to support the test programme? Pit Beirer: “Maverick has a great deal of experience and tremendous pace. But his priority is to make a 100 per cent physical recovery. Until that happens, it’s not an option.”

Weiter angeschlagen: Maverick Vinales Foto: Gold and Goose Weiter angeschlagen: Maverick Vinales © Gold and Goose

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The German concluded, looking beyond 2027: “The importance of a test department will remain very high, even if the new-generation motorbikes are slightly easier to ride, which also broadens the pool of candidates for the future. For the transition to the 850cc bikes and the 2027 season, I think we’re in a good position with Pol, Dani and Jonas.”