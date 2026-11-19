Quite a few people were taken aback when Iker Lecuona was called up as a reserve rider for Gresini in early June 2026. But the risk was limited; after all, the Spaniard already had two full seasons as a regular MotoGP rider under his belt. On his MotoGP comeback at Balaton Park, the lanky Lecuona stunned everyone by finishing 7th in the Grand Prix race. It was his ticket to further appearances. A shrewd move by Ducati Corse, not least to ensure that test rider Michele Pirro was not distracted from the development of the 2027 MotoGP 850cc bike.

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There were no standout moments in Iker Lecuona’s subsequent guest appearances, but in the sprint race at Phillip Island, Lecuona secured another GP point by finishing ninth. And because the rider from Valencia had finished his 2026 Superbike season as runner-up, the racing department continued to retain the 26-year-old. Now comes the big break at Portimão – following Alex Márquez’s return to Gresini, the number 27 will now be affixed to the Lenovo Ducati previously ridden by the injured Pecco Bagnaia for the first time.

A major undertaking for Ducati Corse

In the Algarve, the Ducati factory rider appeared happy – even though the schedule has been taking its toll for some time now. Lecuona: “I haven’t been home for a full week in two months. On top of that, the overseas trips for MotoGP have taken a lot out of me. You train differently, eat differently – and waste a lot of time on planes. Now that I’m back in Europe, it’s much more pleasant.”

The mediation talks with Lecuona’s wife also went well, as the Lenovo rider reported in Portimão: “When I heard on the phone about the plan for me to race in Portimão, the first thing I pictured was my wife. We’d already had to postpone our only holiday – and now we’ve had to do it again.”

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The fact is: Lecuona has been on the road non-stop for Ducati since the start of October; the week before the Portimão GP, he was due to take part in a Superbike test at Jerez. But poor conditions prevented him from taking part.

Iker Lecuona – the hard worker has made his mark at Ducati

Despite the huge effort, the Spaniard – accompanied by his family – turned up in the Algarve in high spirits. The former Tech3 KTM rider is well aware of his situation. “If someone had told me less than a year ago that I’d be here today in this role, I’d have thought they were completely mad. I’m very grateful to Ducati – for the rides with Gresini and now even here as a rider in the factory team. I really appreciate it.”