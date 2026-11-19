Following the announcement of the 2027 World Championship teams, the most intriguing question remains unanswered: will another Chinese manufacturer join ZX Moto in the Motocross World Championship next year? Following Kove’s withdrawal, the ambitious presentation by Chinese manufacturer Hoto at EICMA in Milan attracted a great deal of attention. However, there is as yet no sign of Hoto on the series organiser’s official list.

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Yamaha reorganises its racing team

Yamaha has made significant changes to its team structure this year. The team, featuring the two factory riders Tim Gajser and Maxime Renaux, is now run directly from the Yamaha Campus in Monza, where the MotoGP and World Superbike teams are also based, in the immediate vicinity of Monza Park. The site is also home to the European R&D centre for technology development.

MXGP – Teams and riders 2027

Honda HRC Petronas

Jeffrey Herlings Tom Vialle

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Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP

Tim Gajser Ruben Fernandez

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Read More

Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing

Romain Febvre Andrea Bonacorsi

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

Kay de Wolf

Triumph Factory Team

Guillem Farres Mikkel Haarup

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Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Andrea Adamo Maxime Renaux

Kawasaki Racing Team

Paul Jonass

HLA ZX Moto JM Racing Factory Team

Kevin Horgmo Oriol Oliver

Honda Motoblouz SR Motul

Calvin Vlaanderen Jago Geerts

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JK Racing Yamaha

Isak Gifting

TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team

Jan Pancar

MX2 – Teams and riders 2027

Triumph Factory Team

Camden Mc Lellan

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Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

Liam Everts

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Simon Längenfelder Janis Reisulis Valerio Lata

Honda HRC Petronas

Julius Mikula Maxime Grau

Kawasaki Racing Team

Mathis Valin Francisco Garcia

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Beddini Racing – Ducati Factory MX2 Team

Ferruccio Zanchi Nicolai Skovbjerg

Van Venrooy KTM Racing

Karlis Reisulis Byron Dennis

Cat Moto Bauerschmidt KTM