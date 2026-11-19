Infront Moto Racing presents the official 2027 World Championship teams
Infront Moto Racing, the organiser of the World Championship series, has published the list of teams confirmed for the 2027 Motocross World Championship. So far, however, only one Chinese manufacturer is represented.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Following the announcement of the 2027 World Championship teams, the most intriguing question remains unanswered: will another Chinese manufacturer join ZX Moto in the Motocross World Championship next year? Following Kove’s withdrawal, the ambitious presentation by Chinese manufacturer Hoto at EICMA in Milan attracted a great deal of attention. However, there is as yet no sign of Hoto on the series organiser’s official list.
Yamaha reorganises its racing team
Yamaha has made significant changes to its team structure this year. The team, featuring the two factory riders Tim Gajser and Maxime Renaux, is now run directly from the Yamaha Campus in Monza, where the MotoGP and World Superbike teams are also based, in the immediate vicinity of Monza Park. The site is also home to the European R&D centre for technology development.
MXGP – Teams and riders 2027
Honda HRC Petronas
Jeffrey Herlings
Tom Vialle
Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP
Tim Gajser
Ruben Fernandez
Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing
Romain Febvre
Andrea Bonacorsi
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing
Kay de Wolf
Triumph Factory Team
Guillem Farres
Mikkel Haarup
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Andrea Adamo
Maxime Renaux
Kawasaki Racing Team
Paul Jonass
HLA ZX Moto JM Racing Factory Team
Kevin Horgmo
Oriol Oliver
Honda Motoblouz SR Motul
Calvin Vlaanderen
Jago Geerts
JK Racing Yamaha
Isak Gifting
TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team
Jan Pancar
MX2 – Teams and riders 2027
Triumph Factory Team
Camden Mc Lellan
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing
Liam Everts
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Simon Längenfelder
Janis Reisulis
Valerio Lata
Honda HRC Petronas
Julius Mikula
Maxime Grau
Kawasaki Racing Team
Mathis Valin
Francisco Garcia
Beddini Racing – Ducati Factory MX2 Team
Ferruccio Zanchi
Nicolai Skovbjerg
Van Venrooy KTM Racing
Karlis Reisulis
Byron Dennis
Cat Moto Bauerschmidt KTM
Liam Owens
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