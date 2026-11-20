As in the previous year, the FIA GT World Cup qualifying session took place in two segments. All cars took part in the first half-hour of qualifying. The eight fastest cars progressed to the Superpole session, where the drivers battled for the best positions.

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Having already dominated Thursday’s action in Macau, Porsche works driver Laurin Heinrich also set the fastest time in qualifying. At the wheel of the AO by Absolute Porsche 911 GT3 R, the 25-year-old secured pole position for tomorrow’s qualifying race at the Guia Circuit with a lap time of 2:31.278 minutes.

The second-fastest lap time was set by two-time DTM champion Thomas Preining in another Porsche from Absolute Racing. The two Porsches were separated by 0.622 seconds after the Superpole.

Raffaele Marciello, in the WRT BMW M4 GT3, completes the top three. Interestingly, Marciello set exactly the same lap time as Preining, but as the Austrian set his time first, he is ranked ahead of the BMW works driver.

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Qualifying took place on a rain-soaked track, meaning the drivers had to contend with extremely challenging conditions at the Guia Circuit.

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With 13 minutes remaining in the first segment, the session was interrupted by a red flag. Jamie Day spun off the track in the Police sector in his Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and slid into the barriers. Day was able to drive the car back to the pit lane under his own power.

Joel Eriksson set the fastest time in the first qualifying segment with a lap time of 2:31.570 minutes, ahead of Raffaele Marciello and Laurin Heinrich.

FIA GT World Cup Macau Qualifying Results (Top 10):

Laurin Heinrich – AO by Absolute – Porsche 911 GT3 R Thomas Preining – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Raffaele Marciello – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Joel Eriksson – Phantom Global Racing – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Earl Bamber – Audi Sport Team Absolute – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Maro Engel – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Kelvin van der Linde – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Luca Engstler – Absolute Corse – Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Alessio Picariello – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Dorian Boccolacci – Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

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