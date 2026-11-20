It caused more of a stir than any new casino in Las Vegas: ‘The Sphere’. This spherical multi-purpose arena, with 18,600 seats, has been captivating audiences since September 2023; it is situated to the east of the Venetian Casino.

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Across the 54,000 square metres of the hemisphere, 57.6 million LEDs can display high-resolution images – the Earth, the Moon, a giant smiley face, a helmet, the US colours, simply anything. The effect created by the world’s largest LED screen is stunning and captivates almost everyone.

The project was announced in February 2018, at the time as a partnership between the ‘Madison Square Garden Company’ and the ‘Las Vegas Sands Corporation’; LVSC owns the world-famous Venetian casino hotel and the building site. The originally planned construction costs of 1.2 billion dollars were almost doubled, ultimately reaching 2.3 billion dollars, making The Sphere the most expensive structure in Las Vegas.

Die Sphere am Tag Foto: XPB Die Sphere am Tag © XPB

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Up to 1,500 skilled workers were involved in the construction, which was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The steel dome (weighing 13,000 tonnes) was completed in early 2021, followed by the concrete dome in autumn 2021; from May 2022, the LED elements – known as ‘puck elements’ because each is roughly the size of an ice hockey puck – were installed.

The world’s largest LED screen is 112 metres high and was switched on for the first time on Independence Day, 4 July 2023.

Top acts such as U2, Metallica and the Eagles perform in the arena, and films are also shown there – such as, currently, *The Wizard of Oz*.

Not everyone was thrilled by this exciting development: the brightness of the sphere had caused concern amongst Formula 1 drivers. The Grand Prix organisers responded: whilst the race is underway, no distracting images will be displayed, certainly not in colours relevant to the drivers – namely red, yellow or blue – colours which are displayed by flag marshals along the track and must be immediately recognised by the drivers.

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Die Sphere ist atemberaubend Foto: XPB Die Sphere ist atemberaubend © XPB

Joel Fisher, MSG Entertainment’s manager for the sphere and thus the negotiating partner for Formula 1: “The drivers never had anything to worry about. It goes without saying that we comply with every requirement set by the FIA, the world motorsport governing body. We’ve tried out countless colours and visuals and have developed a good understanding of what we can show with a clear conscience.”

“In 2026, we’ll also be projecting live footage from the track, the drivers’ helmets, playing cards featuring the drivers, and adverts from Formula 1 partner companies – and we’ve got a few more surprises in store for the fans.”