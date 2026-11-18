Racers who begin their careers on prototype motorbikes aim to compete in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, where they can prove themselves worthy of a place in the Moto3 World Championship through outstanding performances. In the SBK paddock, Yamaha runs a similar youth programme. Initially, only individual riders were accepted into the BLU CRU and supported in the Supersport 300 World Championship. The best-known example of these efforts is Manuel Gonzalez, the current leader of the Moto2 World Championship . The 2022 Supersport 300 World Champion, Alvaro Diaz, is also a product of the BLU CRU programme.

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Since 2021, the BLU CRU World Cup has been running as a standalone series within the Superbike World Championship. The Yamaha R3 was used until 2026; from 2027, the new R7 will be used. This change is due to the Sportbike World Championship, which was held for the first time this year as the successor to the Supersport 300 World Championship.

As far as the R3 Cup is concerned, Aldi Mahendra is the prime example of a successful youth development programme. The Indonesian finished second in the 2023 Cup and went on to win the Supersport 300 World Championship at the first attempt the following year. He has been competing in the Supersport World Championship since 2025, gradually establishing himself in the top 10 and has already secured two podium finishes.

Registration for the 2027 R7 World Cup, which will comprise six rounds at Assen, Aragon, Most, Donington Park, Magny-Cours and Cremona, has been open since mid-November. The season package costs €29,000 and includes the use of a race-ready R7, a leather suit, tyres, fuel and entry fees. As an added bonus, the Cup winner will receive support from Yamaha in securing a place on the grid for the 2028 World Sportbike Championship.

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Several riders have made it to the World Championship

In recent years, Marc Vich and Alessandro di Persio have been promoted by Yamaha to the World Championship, and this year’s champion, Riichi Takahira, will also move up to the Sportbike class in 2027.

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Particularly important for promoter Liberty: in the Cup, we are seeing not only fast Spanish and Italian riders, but increasingly riders from all over the world. This year saw the first Japanese champion in the series’ history, with the runner-up coming from the Dominican Republic and the third-placed rider from Brazil. Only two riders from this year’s top six are European.