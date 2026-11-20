Ferrari retains one of its fastest drivers: Alessandro Pier Guidi will remain with the legendary Maranello-based brand, as his contract as a works driver has been extended. He has been with Ferrari since 2017 and has enjoyed great success. “I am delighted to announce that I am extending my partnership with Ferrari – a team that has become like a family to me over the years,” said Pier Guidi. “I’ve been wearing Ferrari red for a long time and am proud to continue representing these colours. I hope that, together, we can build on our successes to date and secure even more victories and titles.”

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At the very top of the list of achievements is, of course, the triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 in the Ferrari 499P alongside James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. The trio also became Drivers’ World Champions in the FIA WEC in 2025. Also in the WEC, Pier Guidi secured the world championship title in the LMGTE Pro class in 2017, 2021 and 2022 – each time at the wheel of the 488 GTE, which he shared with Calado. In all these seasons, Ferrari also won the Constructors’ World Championship.

And that’s not all: in 2019 and 2021, he claimed class victories at Le Mans. In 2014 and 2024, there were class victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Other highlights include the overall victory at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in 2021, as well as class victories at races in the Ardennes in 2015 and 2012.

“With Alessandro, we have achieved results that have gone down in the history of Ferrari and motorsport. The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans is a prime example of this: We returned to the fight for overall victory with the 499P – and won on our very first attempt. Added to this are the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championship titles we secured for Maranello in 2025. These are just a few of the most memorable examples from a long series of milestones we have achieved together,” says his boss, Antonello Coletta (Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti).

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