The Las Vegas Strip Circuit is a tricky track: driving along the walls on this blisteringly fast circuit demands the utmost precision; due to the low temperatures, warming up the tyres becomes an art form; and to top it all off, it even rained during the first practice session!

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We now have three drivers who have to come to terms with grid penalties: Oscar Piastri, 10 places back; Kimi Antonelli, 5 places back; and now Carlos Sainz, 10 places back. More may follow.

Three teams took the opportunity in Nevada to put their young drivers behind the wheel in the first practice session: Ferrari with Dino Beganovich standing in for Lewis Hamilton, Aston Martin with the American Jak Crawford standing in for Fernando Alonso, and Haas with Ryo Hirakawa standing in for Oliver Bearman.

Even at the third-to-last World Championship round of the year, the teams are still fitting new parts to their cars: McLaren with an improved underbody (also as a test with a view to 2027); Mercedes with a new rear wing, a different rear-view mirror mount, a sleeker engine cover and new auxiliary wings in the sensitive area around the rear wheels; Red Bull Racing with optimised end plates on the front wing.

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Ferrari also has a new underbody to make the car more aerodynamically efficient, whilst Red Bull Racing is chasing fifth place (their best result in the Constructors’ Championship) with a new underbody, improved winglets on the rear brakes and an optimised front wing. Haas, meanwhile, has a new rear wing. Audi has made improvements to the rear brake air intakes.

No additional technical tweaks in Nevada: Williams, Aston Martin, Alpine and Cadillac.

The first free practice session for the glamorous Grand Prix in the gambling capital of Las Vegas began at 4.30 pm local time on Thursday (i.e. 1.30 am on Friday in Europe), in the rain and damp conditions – the air temperature was 13 degrees, whilst the track was only 15 degrees.

Las Vegas averages just 26 days of rain a year, and 19 November was one such day.

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At first, it wasn’t the engines that were running at full throttle, but the patio heaters (in the fan zones).

It was only after five minutes that the fans saw a Formula 1 car on the track for the first time – Sergio Pérez in the Cadillac, on wet tyres (marked blue). His lap showed there was a lot of water on the track and the conditions were treacherous; the Mexican’s car was constantly skidding.

Cadillac didn’t just put the car on the track because this is a home race. As F1 newcomers, the Americans also have no data available from the past three Las Vegas races.

After just one installation lap, the 2023 World Championship runner-up brought the car back to the pits. This restored calm to the pit lane but caused a stir in the stands. Naturally, the fans had been hoping for a little more. The rain picked up again after ten minutes.

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The fans’ patience was admirable, but many of them are used to this: NASCAR stock cars, for example, don’t race when it rains, nor do other racing series.

The only water display the fans could enjoy was the fountain show at the Bellagio Hotel.

After 20 minutes, the second US racing car took to the track: a Haas, driven by Ryo Hirakawa. The Japanese driver was also on wet tyres. The three-time World Endurance Champion complained of stiff steering. Shortly afterwards, F2 championship leader Rafael Câmara also ventured onto the track in the second Haas; the Brazilian likewise returned to the pits after a test lap in dry conditions.

After 30 minutes, Bottas entertained the fans with a few sideways drifts in true rally style.

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Ferrari and Aston Martin sent Dino Beganovich and Jak Crawford out onto the soaking-wet track.

Of the top drivers, world champion Kimi Antonelli was the first to take to the track, after 35 minutes. The Italian said: “Aquaplaning everywhere.” No wonder, as the rain had picked up again.

After 30 minutes, nine drivers had been on the track, but none of them had set a timed lap.

Dino Beganovich on the radio: “It’s pretty cool driving down the Strip.”

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From the Ferrari pit came: “Yes, enjoy the view, because you’ll be coming back in straight away.”

With 20 minutes to go, Red Bull Racing drivers were also out on the track: Isack Hadjar, then Max Verstappen.

Max on the radio: “It’s just like being on an ice rink.” The Dutchman, too, had had enough after a test lap – it just wasn’t working.

Nine-time Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc noticed this too: the Monegasque driver dipped his toe in the water, so to speak, and brought the Ferrari back to the pits after some wild drifts. In some places, Leclerc drove straight through sizeable puddles.

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The sad outcome in the end: 17 drivers had ventured out into the rain, not a single one of whom set a timed lap; the disheartened fans must now hope that conditions will be better in the second practice session.

The final note came from the Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto: they stayed on the track even after the chequered flag had been waved – to show the fans a mock start. The fans thanked the pair with applause.