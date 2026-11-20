On the second day of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, the road racers were forced to sit out. Persistent rain had transformed the Guia Circuit – which is already no walk in the park even in dry conditions – into an unpredictably slippery strip of tarmac.

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For safety reasons, race control decided to cancel the second qualifying session and to use the results of the first qualifying session to determine the starting grid. As a result, Britain’s Peter Hickman (Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing) will start the 58th edition of the invitational race in the Chinese gambling metropolis from pole position.

Joining him on the grid on Saturday morning will be Northern Irish Honda rider Paul Jordan from Team Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 – Croweperformance and Austrian Julian Trummer, who set the third-fastest time in practice on the RVS Motorsport BMW. The second row of the grid is made up of Rob Hodson (SMT Racing), Maurizio Bottalico (RVS Motorsport) and Phillip Crowe (Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 – Croweperformance).

“Of course I’m delighted to be on the front row, but I would have liked to have spent more time on the track – but it is what it is,” Trummer said at the press conference. “The bike has been rebuilt from scratch for me. I haven’t ridden it yet ahead of Macau, so I’d have liked to have had a few more adjustments made.”

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“Perhaps we’ll get a bit more time tomorrow before the race to fine-tune the bike a little better to my needs. But I’d like to say a big thank you right now to Stefan Kühn, who gave me this opportunity to ride for Erno Kostamo’s team, and also to the whole team, who have done a perfect job so far.”

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Austrian rider Florian Astner (Penz13 Racing), who had received one of the coveted invitations to the race for the first time, qualified in 16th place. The experienced Swiss rider Olivier Lupberger (Heidger-Motorsport), who finished the Macau GP in 15th place three years ago, set the 17th-fastest time on Thursday.

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, practice results