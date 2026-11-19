This has been a source of heated debate for years: the constantly changing line-up of the quartet of race stewards has led to some astonishingly different rulings when it comes to keeping a close eye on drivers and teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Numerous Grand Prix stars and team principals have therefore repeatedly called for the same race stewards to be in post at all times, in order to ensure greater consistency when assessing controversial situations. And that is precisely what the FIA, the world motorsport governing body, is now introducing.

On 19 November, the FIA announced: “By appointing full-time FIA race stewards to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, we aim to achieve even greater consistency and dedication in race management at the highest level.”

“A phased introduction will see the Federation recruit a small number of full-time race stewards during the 2027 season, with the aim of expanding this group for the 2028 season of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond. The existing FIA Stewards will continue to play an important role, contributing their experience as part of a mixed team of full-time and part-time stewards for the foreseeable future. The new structure will also continue to benefit from the expertise of the driver-stewards at each event, recognising the invaluable expertise they bring to the role.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The FIA will now launch a recruitment campaign to attract experienced international stewards who will form the first generation of full-time FIA stewards and complement the existing pool of qualified officials.”

“The introduction of dedicated full-time race officials to the FIA’s top championship will ensure continuity and expertise within the race control structure and further advance the FIA’s commitment to fairness through the ongoing review and continuous improvement of sporting regulations and race control guidelines. It will also enable a more thorough implementation of best practices and greater consistency in decision-making.”

“Beyond race weekends, it will provide increased capacity to identify emerging trends and areas requiring regulatory clarification, thereby contributing to the development of the sporting regulations. Full-time race directors will also play a key role in training and mentoring future generations of FIA officials by contributing to the FIA High Performance Programme and promoting harmonisation across the FIA championships.”

“The programme will continue to evolve in the coming years, working towards a department of 12 to 15 full-time stewards. This expanded structure will provide the capacity to extend the department’s support to other FIA single-seater championships.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “This latest major investment in FIA officials reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport. The recruitment of full-time race stewards is a significant step in our long-standing mission to build a dedicated stewarding ecosystem within the FIA Formula 1 World Championship; it is also an investment in the future of our sport.”