The Formula 1 drivers can breathe a sigh of relief: following rain during the first free practice session for the Las Vegas night Grand Prix and not a single timed lap, conditions are finally drivable in the second 60-minute session.

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The track at the start of the session: still wet. Air temperature 15 degrees, track temperature just 13.5 degrees. Risk of rain at 30 per cent, according to the FIA.

Bad news for the 22 drivers: the second day of practice, including qualifying, and the race itself will take place on a dry track. As a result, the insights gained from the first day remain limited.

There was more action on the track straight away this time, though the drivers were initially on Pirelli’s (blue-marked) wet tyres. Both Ferraris, both Mercedes and both McLarens were out driving early. Oscar Piastri on the radio: “The conditions are quite okay, not too much water on the track. It won’t be long before we can switch to intermediates.”

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George Russell agreed, asking over the radio: “Get the intermediates ready.”

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After six minutes, Fernando Alonso slid off the racing line straight ahead at Turn 5, but managed to avoid the concrete barrier and continue under his own power.

Radio update for 2025 World Champion Lando Norris: “No drivers on intermediates yet, and we’re due a brief spell of rain in a few minutes – best to stay on the wet tyres for now.”

Standings after ten minutes: Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Antonelli, Hamilton (wearing a new silver glitter helmet).

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More drivers on the track, more water displaced, more confidence gained, more heat in the tyres – the lap times kept getting faster and faster.

The rain mentioned above didn’t materialise, so McLaren brought Norris in to switch to the (green-marked) intermediate tyres. A light-coloured line formed on the track – the track was finally drying out.

FIA grid penalty update: 10 places back for Piastri, 5 for Antonelli, 10 for Sainz, 30 for Bearman (various new parts), 10 for Stroll – so five drivers with penalties so far. Oliver Bearman is highly likely to start at the back of the field or from the pit lane.

Standings after 20 minutes: Norris on his intermediates ahead of the drivers on wet tyres – Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Hadjar and Antonelli. No laps yet from Max Verstappen, who was watching his colleagues in a jumper. The Dutchman knew: it’s going to be dry for the rest of the weekend, so why take any risks?

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More and more drivers were now switching to the less-treaded intermediates for wet track and mixed conditions.

After 30 minutes, two McLarens were at the front, with Norris ahead of Piastri, followed by Leclerc, Russell and Hamilton.

The rain didn’t return, but the wind did. World Champion Kimi Antonelli received a warning to that effect; the Italian replied: “Yeah, I can feel it.” The wind was blowing from the side on the Strip.

After 40 minutes, Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc took the lead. Max Verstappen was still completely relaxed in the pits, having a chat with his mechanics.

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Lewis Hamilton moved up to P2, whilst Leclerc reported over the radio: “It won’t be long before we switch to slicks.”

The order was: Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris, Hadjar, Albon, Albon, Piastri, Sainz and Hülkenberg.

The teams were reluctant to switch to slicks: sure, a dry line had formed, but off that line it was still wet, and it was clear that if a driver strayed from the ideal line on those slick tyres, it would be game over.

Lewis Hamilton was badly held up by his former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas. The Englishman drew level with the Finn and made an annoyed hand gesture.

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Leclerc continued to improve his fastest time, with Red Bull Racing driver Hadjar now in P2, followed by Norris and Piastri.

Ten minutes to go: red flag! The wind had blown sealing material onto the track, the sort used in parcels to protect the contents. Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll had driven straight through this plastic strip full of air bubbles and torn it to shreds.

As is usual with a red flag in free practice, the clock continued to tick down.

With five minutes to go, the green flag finally came out again – with Max Verstappen! After four installation laps and without setting a time, the Dutchman got a move on.

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But Verstappen immediately said: “I’ve got no engine power.”

The reply from the pits: “Er, the engine needs time to warm up.”

Max retorted: “Oh come on, that’s not normal – get a move on!”

Frenchman Isack Hadjar was on his way to setting the fastest time, but was then badly held up by Haas rookie Rafael Camara. Hadjar: “That bloke is completely lost on the track.”

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Max Verstappen was in P12 after his first flying lap. Max was very unhappy: “The car isn’t right; we’ve got the same problem as in Brazil.”

Mercedes driver George Russell had the last word: he snatched the fastest time from Ferrari driver Leclerc at the last moment, before Alpine driver Pierre Gasly moved up to second place.