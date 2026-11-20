The Portuguese Grand Prix: Where the practice sessions and races will be shown
This weekend, the MotoGP World Championship is in Portimão. SPEEDWEEK.com provides an overview of when and where you can follow the sessions for the premier class, Moto2 and Moto3.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
As well as the
Twelve selected events from the premier class of motorbike racing will be broadcast live and free-to-air on DF1 in 2026; digitally, these races can be viewed on the streaming services ServusTV On and Red Bull TV, which are also accessible on any modern TV set. Highlights will be shown for the remaining races.
This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix is one of the events to be broadcast live in Germany. On Saturday,
In Austria,
RSI will broadcast the MotoGP qualifying session on LA2 on Saturday from 11.45 am. The Moto2 qualifying session and the MotoGP Sprint will be shown from 2.35 pm. At 4.45 pm, LA2 will show a recording of the Moto3 qualifying session. From 3 am, repeats of the Moto2 qualifying session and the MotoGP Sprint will be shown. On Sunday, LA2 will broadcast the Moto2 race live from 12.10 pm. Please note: The MotoGP race will then be shown on LA1 from 1.50 pm. At 10.25 pm, a recording of the premier class Grand Prix will follow on LA2. From 2.30 am, repeats of all the races will be shown.
RTS2 will broadcast the MotoGP Sprint live on Saturday from 3.55 pm. On Sunday, the channel will begin its live coverage of the MotoGP race at 2.30 pm.
Due to the allocation of secondary broadcasting rights, coverage may occasionally be available via providers not listed here. Furthermore, given the variety of transmission and reception technologies, as well as the specific choice of provider and its channel line-up, it can only be determined on a case-by-case basis whether MotoGP can be received legally.
Schedule for the 2026 Repsol Grand Prix of Portugal (CET):
Friday, 20 November:
10.00 – 10.35 (35 mins): Moto3, FP1
10.50 – 11.30 (40 mins): Moto2, FP1
11.45 – 12.30 (45 mins): MotoGP, FP1
2.15 pm – 2.50 pm (35 mins): Moto3, Practice
3.05 pm – 3.45 pm (40 mins): Moto2, Practice
4.00 pm – 5.00 pm (60 mins): MotoGP, Practice
Saturday, 21 November:
09.40 – 10.10 (30 mins): Moto3, FP2
10.25 – 10.55 (30 mins): Moto2, FP2
11.10 – 11.40 (30 mins): MotoGP, FP2
11.50 – 12.05 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 1
12.15 – 12.30 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 2
1.45 pm – 2.00 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 1
2.10 pm – 2.25 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 2
2.40 pm – 2.55 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 1
3.05 pm – 3.20 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 2
4.00 pm: MotoGP Sprint (12 laps)
Sunday, 22 November:
10.00 – 10.10 (10 mins): MotoGP, warm-up
11.00: Moto3 race (19 laps)
12.15 pm: Moto2 race (21 laps)
2.00 pm: MotoGP race (25 laps)
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