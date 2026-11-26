Bremotion is setting the course for the 2027 motorsport season: the Frankfurt-based racing team is entering the ADAC GT Masters, thereby marking its return to international GT racing. The team will field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 bearing the traditional start number 99. The venture is made particularly attractive by its close links to the DTM: five of the six race weekends will be held as part of Germany’s most popular racing series.

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Following successful years in touring car and NASCAR racing, Bremotion is thus expanding its motorsport activities. In addition to the sporting challenge, the ADAC GT Masters opens up new opportunities in terms of media reach and partner engagement.

For Bremotion, this entry marks a return to familiar territory. Founded in 2014 by Patrick Brenndörfer, the company has extensive experience in motorsport. The former racing driver himself secured class victories at the ADAC 24h Nürburgring and in the Nürburgring Endurance Series, and now focuses on his roles as team principal and managing director.

Bremotion has previously competed with a Mercedes-AMG GT4, gaining valuable experience and achieving sporting success in events including the 2019 ADAC GT4 Germany and the 2020 DTM Trophy.

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Since 2023, Bremotion has been competing successfully in the NASCAR Euro Series and made motorsport history in its very first season: Bremotion became the first German team to secure an overall victory in the European NASCAR Championship. Further race wins, pole positions and podium finishes followed.

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“Entering the ADAC GT Masters is a significant step for us and, at the same time, a return to our roots,” explains Patrick Brenndörfer, team principal and managing director of Bremotion. “In the NASCAR Euro Series, we proved that we are competitive as an independent team. We now want to build on that in GT3 racing.”

Teamchef Patrick Brenndörfer (links) im Interview Foto: Alexander Trienitz Teamchef Patrick Brenndörfer (links) im Interview © Alexander Trienitz

With Bremotion’s entry, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 returns to the ADAC GT Masters on a full-time basis after a one-year hiatus, enriching the championship’s brand diversity.

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With 34 race wins and just as many pole positions, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 tops the series’ all-time rankings. Since its debut in 2016, three different driver pairings have won the drivers’ championship with the car. Bremotion is therefore banking on one of the most successful car concepts in international GT3 customer motorsport.

A key factor in the decision to enter the ADAC GT Masters is its close link to the DTM. Germany’s most popular racing series provides the sporting and media backdrop for the GT3 championship at five of the six events.

For decades, the DTM has been synonymous with top-class motorsport, renowned car manufacturers, a huge spectator following and extensive media coverage. As part of these events, the ADAC GT Masters benefits from an attractive setting and offers teams and partners a platform with a wide reach.

The collaboration with the new TV partner, DF1, promises additional media exposure. The premium HD channel will broadcast the races live on television and via streaming, whilst also providing supplementary programmes offering a behind-the-scenes look at the championship and, in particular, spotlighting up-and-coming talent.

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“The DTM is Germany’s best-known racing series and has enormous appeal,” said Brenndörfer. “The fact that we will be competing predominantly on this stage with the ADAC GT Masters makes this partnership particularly interesting from both a sporting and economic perspective.”

Bremotion’s entry comes in a special year: the world’s longest-running GT3 racing series will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027, underlining its importance as a platform for young talent on the path to professional GT racing.

As part of the ‘Road to DTM’ development programme, the championship offers ambitious young drivers the prospect of progressing to the DTM. For the anniversary season, the ADAC has announced the largest prize fund in the series’ history, totalling 775,000 euros in prizes in kind and cash. The winner of the ‘Road to DTM’ standings alone can look forward to a support package worth 620,000 euros.

The sporting format will also be modelled more closely on the DTM in 2027. The plan is to hold exclusively one-hour sprint races with driver and tyre changes, in order to specifically prepare young talents for the demands of the DTM.

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Technical and organisational preparations for the new motorsport programme are already underway. At the same time, Bremotion is working on finalising the driver line-up and building a partner network.

ECO KART is already on board as the first partner in the development of the GT3 project. The drivers and further partners will be announced at a later date.