After Honda rider Joan Mir was forced to miss the Grand Prix races in Qatar and Portugal due to illness – with Superbike star Jake Dixon standing in for him on both occasions – the Spaniard will be back for the season finale in Valencia. “Mir has continued to work closely with his medical team to better understand and improve his health, and has now been given the all-clear to return to racing,” said an official statement from HRC.

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Joan Mir will therefore be able to bring his four-year chapter with Honda to a close on the racetrack – following a difficult 2026 MotoGP season. “It’s been a really complicated year, especially in the second half, but I’m very happy to be able to get back on the bike and return to the Honda-HRC-Castrol team for one final race together,” said the 29-year-old. “I’d particularly like to thank the HRC management for their unwavering and unconditional support during this very difficult time. We’ve shared some great moments together, and these four years have taught me a great deal, both on and off the track. In racing – just as in life – it’s all about enjoying the moments along the way with the people and the team around you. That’s exactly what I want to enjoy this final weekend with Honda. One last race for us to enjoy together, one last chance to show how we’ve grown and developed together, and one last chance to simply have fun.”

Joan Mir is therefore expected to be able to take part in the Valencia test on 1 December as well. That will be the first time the 2020 MotoGP World Champion has the opportunity to ride the 850cc Gresini Ducati.

Honda also bids farewell to the RC213V

The Honda works team will kick off the 850cc era next Tuesday with Fabio Quartararo and Diogo Moreira. Before that happens, the Japanese manufacturer is paying tribute one last time to the bike of recent years, the legendary RC213V. “When the chequered flag falls on Sunday, it will also mark the end of the Honda RC213V’s career – a veteran of 280 Grands Prix that has led Honda riders to 86 race wins and six world championship titles,” emphasised HRC. All six world titles were won by Marc Marquez.

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