The Jerez test is being organised by Bimota. The works team, organised by Provec Racing, booked the Andalusian circuit from Tuesday to Thursday this week, but on the first day only the test riders Xavi Fores and Florian Marino were out on the track. Since Wednesday, the factory riders and the factory teams from Kawasaki, BMW, Honda and Yamaha have been testing. The only Ducati team at the test is Marc VDS. Supersport teams from Kawasaki and Yamaha are also present.

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As the eagerly awaited Superbike debuts of Supersport World Champion Albert Arenas (Go Eleven Ducati) and Brad Binder (ROKiT BMW), Franco Morbidelli (Aruba.it Ducati) and Jack Miller (Pata Maxus Yamaha) will not take place until December, following the MotoGP finale in Valencia, all eyes at the current test are on the technical innovations for the 2027 Superbike World Championship.

Michelin unterstützte den Jerez-Test tatkräftig Foto: GeeBee Images Michelin unterstützte den Jerez-Test tatkräftig © GeeBee Images

Michelin’s colours are still a sight to get used to in the paddock. The French tyre manufacturer will be supplying the production-based World Championship from 2027 for at least three years. As Michelin is also still involved in MotoGP, its presence at the Jerez test seems a little makeshift, though this does not affect the quality of the work.

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BMW is an interesting case. Test rider Michael van der Mark is preparing the new M1000RR for the race riders. The Streetfighter-style hump is particularly striking. The chassis of the Bavarian superbike is also new.

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Although Honda has already unveiled the 2027 CBR1000RR-R to the world at EICMA, Jake Dixon and lead test rider Jonathan Rea are still out on the track in camouflage. The Fireblade has been thoroughly overhauled and has made a good impression in tests so far.

There is nothing new to see from Bimota, Kawasaki and Yamaha. The teams are focusing on fine-tuning their bikes.

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