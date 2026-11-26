Exclusive: ServusTV will broadcast these Formula 1 races live next year
Austrian fans will once again be able to watch the Formula 1 race weekends live on free-to-air TV next year. ServusTV will broadcast 13 World Championship rounds, whilst the remaining races will be shown by ORF.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Formula 1 fans in Austria have something to look forward to, as the Austrian rights holder ServusTV and sub-licensee ORF will once again be showing every race weekend live on free-to-air television in 2027. Fans will be able to watch 13 races and 6 out of 10 sprint races live on ServusTV.
Right after the start of the new season, fans can look forward to three races in a row: Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan. The action continues until the summer break with the classics in Miami, Monaco and Silverstone. These are followed by Spa and Monza, two of the most historic Formula 1 circuits on the World Championship calendar.
Schlager, Klien, Gröbl, Lauda and co. in action for ServusTV
Spectacular races are also guaranteed on the street circuits in Baku and Singapore – also available to watch live on ServusTV and ServusTV On. The Mexican Grand Prix, the spectacle in the gambling metropolis of Las Vegas and the season finale in Abu Dhabi round off the live coverage on ServusTV and ServusTV On.
This means the six sprint races in Australia, Japan, Monaco, Great Britain, Italy and Abu Dhabi will also be shown by the Austrian rights holder.
The ServusTV Formula 1 team, led by Andrea Schlager, Christian Klien, Andreas Gröbl, Mathias Lauda and Patrick Friesacher, will once again be delivering the latest updates straight from the pit lane, exciting analysis and interviews, and of course the thrilling race action live and free-to-air in the coming season. In addition, all races from the 2027 season that ServusTV does not broadcast live will be available to watch as ‘re-live’ broadcasts.
2027 Formula 1 World Championship – Race allocation between ServusTV and ORF
14 March: Bahrain Grand Prix – live on ORF
21 March: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
4 April: Australian Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
11 April: Japanese Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
18 April: Chinese Grand Prix – live on ORF
2 May: Miami Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
23 May: Canadian Grand Prix – live on ORF
6 June: Monaco Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
20 June: Portuguese Grand Prix – live on ORF
4 July: British Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
11 July: Austrian Grand Prix – live on ORF
25 July: Belgian Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
1 August: Hungarian Grand Prix – live on ORF
5 September: Italian Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
12 September: Spanish Grand Prix – live on ORF
26 September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
3 October: Turkish Grand Prix – live on ORF
10 October: Singapore Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
24 October: US Grand Prix – live on ORF
31 October: Mexican Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
7 November: Brazilian Grand Prix – live on ORF
20 November: Las Vegas Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
5 December: Qatar Grand Prix – live on ORF
12 December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – live on ServusTV
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