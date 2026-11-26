Formula 1 fans in Austria have something to look forward to, as the Austrian rights holder ServusTV and sub-licensee ORF will once again be showing every race weekend live on free-to-air television in 2027. Fans will be able to watch 13 races and 6 out of 10 sprint races live on ServusTV.

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Right after the start of the new season, fans can look forward to three races in a row: Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan. The action continues until the summer break with the classics in Miami, Monaco and Silverstone. These are followed by Spa and Monza, two of the most historic Formula 1 circuits on the World Championship calendar.

Schlager, Klien, Gröbl, Lauda and co. in action for ServusTV

Spectacular races are also guaranteed on the street circuits in Baku and Singapore – also available to watch live on ServusTV and ServusTV On. The Mexican Grand Prix, the spectacle in the gambling metropolis of Las Vegas and the season finale in Abu Dhabi round off the live coverage on ServusTV and ServusTV On.

This means the six sprint races in Australia, Japan, Monaco, Great Britain, Italy and Abu Dhabi will also be shown by the Austrian rights holder.

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The ServusTV Formula 1 team, led by Andrea Schlager, Christian Klien, Andreas Gröbl, Mathias Lauda and Patrick Friesacher, will once again be delivering the latest updates straight from the pit lane, exciting analysis and interviews, and of course the thrilling race action live and free-to-air in the coming season. In addition, all races from the 2027 season that ServusTV does not broadcast live will be available to watch as ‘re-live’ broadcasts.

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2027 Formula 1 World Championship – Race allocation between ServusTV and ORF