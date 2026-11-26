This weekend, many things will come to an end in Valencia. It will be the final MotoGP event featuring the 1,000cc prototypes. Many riders will be changing teams and manufacturers afterwards. And some riders will be bidding farewell to the GP paddock. One of them is Jack Miller – after twelve years, the 31-year-old is leaving MotoGP to compete for the Yamaha works team in the World Superbike Championship in 2027.

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At the season finale in Valencia, ‘Jackass’ intends to really make the most of it one last time. He has had some memorable races at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. In 2020, he finished second in the Grand Prix with Pramac (then still on a Ducati). In 2021, he came third. Miller finished last year’s GP in ninth place.

“I’m looking forward to heading to Valencia, as it’s one of my favourite tracks on the calendar,” said the Australian. “Hopefully we can finish the season strongly. We’re also considering bringing back the Phillip Island livery for Sunday, as we didn’t get the chance to use it there. It should be a good weekend, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Miller was due to compete in a special livery at Phillip Island. As the Grand Prix was cancelled due to bad weather, he only completed a single exhibition lap in the eye-catching colours in front of his home fans. In Valencia, he will therefore make up for his missed race appearance in yellow and green.

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Jack Miller bei seiner Präsentationsrunde auf Phillip Island Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Jack Miller bei seiner Präsentationsrunde auf Phillip Island © Gold and Goose Photography

Gino Borsoi: “We’ll do everything we can to help him achieve the result that, in my opinion, he deserves”

Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi emphasised that Miller’s farewell will be very special. “This is a very important weekend for us, as it will be Jack Miller’s final race in MotoGP and with the Prima Pramac Yamaha team. We’ll do everything we can to help him achieve the result he deserves, in my opinion – after all these years in which he has given the fans, the teams he’s ridden for, and everyone who has followed his career so many great moments,” said the Italian. “It’s only right that Yamaha and our team do our very best to make this final Grand Prix one of the most memorable races of his season. We know it won’t be easy, but Valencia is a circuit where engine power isn’t as decisive as it is at some other tracks. If we do a good job, we have the potential to achieve a strong result, and that would make me very happy.”

Jack Miller is a character in his own right. His quick wit and forthright manner will be missed in the GP paddock next year.