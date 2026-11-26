Whilst Chinese motorbike manufacturers play hardly any role in the MotoGP paddock – the Aspar team is affiliated with CF Moto in Moto2 – manufacturers from China have established themselves in the Superbike paddock in a very short space of time. Kove won the final season of the Supersport 300 World Championship in 2025 with Benat Fernandez. This year saw the sensational debut of ZX Moto, which finished as runner-up in the world championship with Valentin Debise (six wins). QJ Motor is also competing in the middleweight category. And as early as 2027, CF Moto is expected to make guest appearances in the World Superbike Championship. These are good conditions for sparking enthusiasm for the production-based world championship.

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To this end, promoter Liberty launched channels on Chinese social media – on Weibo, Douyin and WeChat – and recorded enormous growth. On Weibo, the account grew to around 310,000 followers by the end of the season. Live broadcasts were distributed to the local Chinese partner Quidian for airing on Douyin, thereby introducing Chinese fans to the championship for the first time.

Live-stream viewership figures skyrocketed on social media, particularly on Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese counterpart. Following the first ZX-Moto victory, the account experienced a boom during the Assen round. On Saturday and Sunday, there were just under 25 million live views each day. The eighth round of the season marked the peak, with a total of over 190 million viewers and over 54 million first-time views.

These figures are unusual even for a vast country like China, which is why the Superbike World Championship was honoured as the ‘Spotlight Event of the Year’ at the Weibo Sports & Esports Gala. A new peak is likely to be reached by the time the 2027 Superbike World Championship season finale takes place at the Shanghai Circuit.

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