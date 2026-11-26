Ryan Wedding first made a name for himself as a snowboarder. He competed in the World Cup and at the 2002 Olympic Games, but failed to break into the world’s elite. He then moved from cannabis cultivation into the cocaine trade and, from 2011, built up an international drug-trafficking and money-laundering network in Mexico. In connection with this, he is alleged to have ordered several contract killings. Wedding was one of the ten most wanted criminals on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) list.

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At the end of 2025, as part of the manhunt for Wedding, the Mexican police, in collaboration with the FBI, seized a collection of 62 high-end motorbikes. Shortly afterwards, Wedding turned himself in at the US Embassy in Mexico City. He was extradited to the US and has been in custody ever since. His trial is expected to begin sometime in 2027.

The motorcycle collection includes, amongst others, Andrea Dovizioso’s Ducati Desmosedici GP20, Jorge Lorenzo’s Ducati Desmosedici GP18, Casey Stoner’s Ducati Desmosedici GP7, a Moto2 Suter ridden by Marc Márquez, Loris Capirossi’s Ducati Desmosedici GP6, Valentino Rossi’s Ducati Desmosedici GP11 and GP12, Andrea Iannone’s Ducati Desmosedici GP15, a 125cc Aprilia ridden by Valentino Rossi, Carl Fogarty’s legendary Ducati 916, Mick Doohan’s Repson Honda NSR500, other 500cc World Championship machines, as well as further iconic production models and historic racing bikes. Estimated value according to the FBI: $40 million.

Zweckentfremdet für Geldwäscherei: Rennmaschinen der Motorradgeschichte Foto: FBI Zweckentfremdet für Geldwäscherei: Rennmaschinen der Motorradgeschichte © FBI

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It is impossible to ascertain whether Wedding rides a motorbike at all; he does not appear to have any close ties to the motorcycling scene. Rather, using a network of front companies and middlemen, he invested drug money in cryptocurrencies, luxury goods and property. In addition to motorbikes, supercars (such as a Mercedes CLK-GTR Roadster, valued at €12 million), jewellery, watches and works of art were purchased.

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The Mexican authorities have now auctioned off 57 of the 62 motorbikes in a public auction – in some cases at ridiculously low prices. The highest individual prices were achieved by Stoner’s Ducati Desmosedici GP7, which fetched the equivalent of €215,000, and a Honda NSR500 belonging to Mick Doohan, which went for €195,000. The total proceeds, at $5.4 million (just under €5 million), were well below the estimated value.

Von der Sonne verbleichtes Ducati-Rot: Standen die monatelang draussen? Foto: FBI Von der Sonne verbleichtes Ducati-Rot: Standen die monatelang draussen? © FBI

There are several reasons for this: the proofs of provenance and certificates of authenticity required for such collector’s items were missing. Furthermore, Wedding’s lawyer claimed in the run-up to the auction that Mexico was not authorised to hold this auction and that buyers would therefore have to expect protracted ownership disputes. Furthermore, many of the motorbikes were in a dilapidated state and resembled unfinished restoration projects or display models cobbled together from spare parts. According to observers, the motorbikes looked as though they had been left outside for a whole summer, exposed to the sun and rain.

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The auction took place anonymously using bidder numbers; the names of the buyers are not being disclosed ‘for security reasons’, according to the Mexican authorities. Rumour has it that an American auction house purchased 35 motorbikes. These are likely to be offered for sale again at auctions in the US. Other bidders included museums and private collectors.