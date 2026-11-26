Over the past few years, I’ve witnessed an astonishing resurgence at Formula 1 circuits: the premier class is booming, particularly in America but also in Europe, and it’s incredibly refreshing to see how many young fans have joined the ranks.

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Netflix’s F1 documentary ‘Drive to Survive’ has played a significant part in Formula 1’s upward trend. What the vast majority of the Netflix generation lacks is specialist knowledge.

This is where Steve Rendle’s new book ‘How F1 Works – The Sport Explained’ comes in. He has set out to answer the question: Formula 1 – how does it actually work? Because, let’s be honest: for many of the 80 million or so viewers of a Grand Prix, quite a few questions remain unanswered.

For newcomers and long-standing fans alike, Rendle’s book has plenty to offer; his behind-the-scenes insight is comprehensive and multi-layered. ‘How F1 Works – The Sport Explained’ sheds light on every aspect of the sport, from the finer details of how GP teams operate to the construction of a Formula 1 circuit, from the workings of the ‘budget cap’ to the intricacies of organising a race.

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The book describes how the various elements and roles come together over a race weekend to stage the spectacle of a Grand Prix.

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The book is divided into four main sections: ‘The F1 Team’, ‘The Circuit’, ‘The F1 Business Model’ and ‘The Race Weekend’.

The ‘The F1 Team’ section covers topics such as the structure of a racing team, staff roles, financing, the race car workshop, the design, construction and unveiling of a new car, pre-season test drives, and the impressive logistics involved.

‘The Circuit’ covers circuit requirements, the business side of a race, the construction of a new circuit, the infrastructure for teams, spectators and the media, emergencies, and preparations for a Grand Prix.

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The ‘F1 Business Model’ section focuses on the Formula 1 brand, rules and regulations, the GP calendar, and the roles of FIA and F1 personnel at races, including race stewards and the safety and medical vehicle crews.

Finally, ‘The Race Weekend’ describes, step by step, everything that takes place in terms of the circuit, the roles of the FIA and F1, the teams, the action on the track, the work of F1 TV, and post-Grand Prix activities – because, as is well known, for those involved in the circus, ‘after the race is before the race’.

This superbly illustrated book also covers flags and track marshal signals, the points system and the penalty regulations.

After 45 years of covering Formula 1, I’ve built up a fair bit of specialist knowledge about the premier class. Nevertheless, I found *How F1 works – The Sport explained* fascinating from the first page right through to the last: the book reminds old hands just how complex this sport is, and Steve Rendle has also unearthed the odd detail or two that I either hadn’t realised at all or had completely forgotten about.

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For fans who have only been following the sport for a few years, or who are completely new to it, *How F1 Works – The Sport Explained* is a veritable cornucopia of information. The book fully lives up to its promise.

Steve Rendle: How F1 works – The Sport explained

Published by Evro Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-910505-97-7

Format 24 x 21 cm

384 pages

380 photographs

Text in English

Available for around 65 euros from specialist retailers or directly from www.evropublishing.com

Aus dem Inhalt Foto: Evro Publishing Aus dem Inhalt © Evro Publishing

Design und Bau des Rennwagens Foto: Evro Publishing Design und Bau des Rennwagens © Evro Publishing

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Im Kapitel Ablauf eines GP-Wochenendes Foto: Evro Publishing Im Kapitel Ablauf eines GP-Wochenendes © Evro Publishing

Auch die Rollen des Safety- und Medical-Cars werden beleuchtet Foto: Evro Publishing Auch die Rollen des Safety- und Medical-Cars werden beleuchtet © Evro Publishing