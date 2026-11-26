The Formula 1 grid for 2027 is now complete, as Haas has confirmed the driver for the last remaining seat on the grid of the premier class. As expected, Ollie Bearman will be competing in a third season for the US team. The young Briton, who is part of the Ferrari driver line-up, had complained as recently as the last race weekend in Las Vegas that negotiations over his future were dragging on.

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Bearman’s comments – in which he made no secret of his disappointment – caused a stir in the paddock of the gambling metropolis. Team principal Ayao Komatsu subsequently made it clear that an agreement had been reached and that the team intended to continue with the 21-year-old. The team has now published the official confirmation. Bearman’s team-mate, Rafael Câmara, was already confirmed for 2027 last month.

Ollie Bearman: “We’ve still got a score to settle”

“Extending Ollie’s contract until 2027 was a no-brainer for us,” Komatsu now emphasises. “We’ve seen his development, his commitment and the quality of the work he does for the team, both on and off the track,” the Japanese manager adds.

“He has an exemplary work ethic and a strong determination to develop both himself and the team, and in my opinion, there is no one better suited to take this team forward. The Haas team has one of the most exciting driver pairings on the grid, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Ollie continues to develop with this incredible team,” adds the team principal.

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Bearman himself explains: “It’s no secret that I’m very excited to be driving for the Haas team again in 2027. This team has played a vital role in my development, and I’ve received a great deal of trust and support from everyone here. We’re very keen to keep making progress, and I’m looking forward to driving this work forward, building on what we’ve achieved and striving for even more together – we’ve still got a score to settle.”