At KTM in particular, there is a state of emotional turmoil as the season finale approaches. With the end of the 1000cc MotoGP era, the Austrian manufacturer is not only completely overhauling its technology, but also replacing all four RC16 riders – no other manufacturer is embarking on a more radical fresh start for 2027.

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In the Tech3 customer team, Maverick Viñales and Enea Bastianini are leaving the KTM set-up after two years each. The Austrians’ latest MotoGP departure, Pedro Acosta , will have been with the team for considerably longer. The 22-year-old spent six full years riding for KTM.

Brad Binder is in a league of his own. Since making his debut in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, the South African has spent an impressive 12 years working for the factory racing department in Munderfing – and for his sponsor, mentor and team manager, Aki.

Winner, 4th in the World Championship – Brad Binder delivered

In the smallest World Championship class, Binder claimed the world title; in three years in Moto2, he at least managed to secure the runners-up spot. Good enough to bring ‘BB33’ into the fledgling MotoGP project. Binder did not disappoint on the track for a long time and held his own at the front of the premier class for years. He finished the World Championship in the top six four times in a row. Right in his first year, 2020, he secured a legendary victory at Brno – when Binder ‘survived’ on slicks in the rain, it wasn’t just the KTM world that went wild. The new father enjoyed his most successful MotoGP season in 2023, finishing fourth overall.

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Holten 2016 gemeinsam den Moto3-Titel: Brad Binder und Aki Ajo Foto: Gold and Goose Holten 2016 gemeinsam den Moto3-Titel: Brad Binder und Aki Ajo © Gold and Goose

Even more than being an outstanding rider, Binder comes across as an extremely pleasant person and conversationalist, despite his fierce ‘Brad Attack’ reputation. Anyone who chats with Brad Binder in the paddock would never suspect that behind this humorous, reserved counterpart lies a ruthless ‘racing beast’. The KTM management is also well aware that it would be difficult to find a friendlier, more loyal and more committed works rider.

Aki Ajo gets emotional when the subject turns to ‘Binder’

Aki Ajo, team manager at Red Bull Factory Racing – normally a proponent of matter-of-fact communication – finds moving words ahead of Brad’s final appearance of the season: “Valencia will be an emotional experience for me, the team, the company and everyone who has been lucky enough to work with Brad. There’s a good reason why he’s had such a long career – longer than many other riders – with one brand and one team. At every step along the way, Brad was ready to learn, to work hard and to give his all. We’ve spent more than ten years together, during which we’ve celebrated success time and again, and it’s been very rewarding for all of us to be part of it. Good luck for the future, Brad!”

Brünn: 2020: Pit Beirer mit KTM-Racer Brad Binder Foto: Gold and Goose Brünn: 2020: Pit Beirer mit KTM-Racer Brad Binder © Gold and Goose

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No less emotional is the head of KTM Racing. Pit Beirer goes beyond mere thanks and recognition: “In many ways, Brad was the symbol of how we race at KTM. This earnest lad from the other side of the world gave his all every single day to get the best out of himself and to get the most out of the motorbike, the team and the people around him. Such a combination cannot last forever, but the friendship will. We’re really going to enjoy this Valencia Grand Prix. Brad will always hold a very special place in our history and our memories. We wish him the best of luck for next year, and our doors will always be open to him.”