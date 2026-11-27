Tim Hütter is highly motivated as he embarks on his second full season in GT3 racing in 2027. The 19-year-old Austrian will once again compete with the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler next year, taking part in several series. During the winter months, the driver from Gallneukirchen in Upper Austria will compete in the GT Winter Series with the team from Wiggensbach in the Allgäu, whilst in the summer months Hütter will race in the ADAC GT Masters. Further racing programmes will be confirmed at a later date.

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As part of his pre-season preparations, Hütter will compete in the GT Winter Series during the winter months, which takes place on the Iberian Peninsula between January and March. Numerous renowned GT3 teams use the races in Portugal and Spain to prepare for the season, meaning Hütter will face stiff competition. Each race weekend in the GT Winter Series features two 25-minute sprint races and one 50-minute race with a driver change. Numerous test and practice sessions round off the race weekends, ensuring that every driver gets plenty of track time.

The ADAC GT Masters will stage six race weekends between April and October, each featuring two races, five of which will take place as part of the DTM. A sixth weekend will be held in July at the Nürburgring during the Truck Grand Prix, an event which traditionally attracts more than 100,000 spectators. Each race weekend features two one-hour sprint races, in which a mandatory pit stop is required at the halfway point. For the first time next year, tyres must also be changed at this point, in addition to the driver change.

For Tim Hütter, this will be his second full season in the ADAC GT Masters, having joined the long-established GT3 series midway through the 2025 season. He finished the 2026 season in 16th place in the overall standings, with a ninth-place finish at the Salzburgring as his best race result. Throughout the 2026 season, Hütter stood out with consistent performances and steady improvement. The young driver aims to continue this trend next year.

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Hütter’s team-mate in the ADAC GT Masters has already been chosen, but will only be confirmed at a later date. Without giving too much away, however, it can already be said that it will be an all-Austrian car. Tim Hütter will be competing alongside an experienced team-mate.

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“I’m really delighted that I’ll be competing with the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler in the ADAC GT Masters again next year and taking part in the GT Winter Series as part of my preparation. Racing during the winter months helps enormously with preparations for the season and is therefore incredibly important. I’m also delighted that Bernd Ordemann will remain my race engineer and that the team of mechanics led by Sascha Manzl will stay with me. Over the past year and a half, we’ve grown together into a real team, which helps us all enormously! I think the field of competitors in the ADAC GT Masters will grow next year, so it’s important that we can go into the season with a familiar set-up. “My aim for the coming year is for us to keep improving and make our mark,” said Tim Hütter regarding the extended partnership with LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler.

Tim Hütter will continue to receive support from Austrian motorsport legend Franz Tost. The Tyrolean was team principal of the Toro Rosso team (renamed AlphaTauri in 2020) in Formula 1 between 2006 and 2023. Prior to that, he worked for BMW in Formula 1. During his time with Red Bull’s junior team, he helped the two four-time world champions, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, make the leap to the top flight. Drawing on his extensive experience, he will continue to support Hütter in his personal and sporting development.

Since September 2026, Tim Hütter has also been an official Fitmacher athlete and receives professional support from the Fitmacher team. Hütter receives further support from the experienced mental coach Sarah Göllner, who has previously worked in the DTM, in Porsche one-make cups and in endurance races.

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Tim Hütter concludes: “I am very proud that Franz Tost will continue to support me. Thanks to his work in Formula 1, he knows the ins and outs of motorsport, and I have already benefited greatly from our collaboration. I’m also very proud that, since September, I’ve been an official Fitmacher athlete and am supported by the Fitmacher team both on and off the racetrack. Working with Sarah Göllner as my mental coach is also extremely helpful and important to me. Many thanks to all my supporters who are backing me on my journey and helping me so much!”

Alongside Tim’s economics degree at JKU Linz, his day now consists exclusively of sport, training in the simulators, mental coaching, gym sessions at Prinz Fitness and sessions with the Fitmacher team, as well as ongoing karting training in Austria, Germany and Italy with Darrel Smith from Rotax.

Further details regarding Tim Hütter’s 2027 racing season will be announced at a later date.