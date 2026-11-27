The situation in the 2026 Moto2 World Championship ahead of the final race of the season is thrilling. Intact rider Manuel Gonzalez leads the championship standings by 4.5 points. Lurking in second place is his Spanish compatriot Izan Guevara (Pramac Yamaha). Valencia will therefore host the showdown in the middleweight class of the Motorcycle World Championship this weekend.

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In FP1 at Valencia, Intact rider Senna Agius was the fastest with a time of 1:32.500. Guevara and Deniz Öncü followed in second and third place respectively.

FP1 will be followed on Friday by the 40-minute free practice session in the Moto2 class. The aim here is to secure a direct place in Qualifying 2, which is only open to the fastest 14 riders. The remaining riders must take part in Q1 on Saturday, from which the top four then progress to Q2.

At the start of the timed practice session at 2.05 pm, the air temperature was 16 degrees Celsius. The track had warmed up to 21 degrees.

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After five minutes, Agius led the session with a time of 1:31.864 mins. By way of comparison: the Moto2 lap record at Valencia was set by Daniel Holgado in 2025 with a time of 1:31.715. Angel Piqueras crashed at Turn 2. Shortly afterwards, Furusato had to swerve into the gravel at the same corner – but managed to stay on his bike.

After eight minutes, Agius improved his best time to 1:31.824.

The top five after ten minutes: Agius, Holgado, López, Muñoz and Guevara. Izan Guevara is racing this weekend in special livery (black, red and silver) – in honour of Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi and his 125cc Aprilia from the 2000 season.

Gonzalez hadn’t quite got into his stride yet. He was in 12th place at that stage.

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After 12 minutes, Agius improved his best time to 1:31.817 mins. The Australian was by far the fastest rider on the track so far.

The order halfway through qualifying: Agius, Holgado, Lopez, Munoz, Guevara, Arbolino, Veijer, Zurutuza, Salac and Gonzalez.

The final push for times came in the closing minutes. First, Forward rider Alex Escrig surged forward into second place. Shortly afterwards, KTM Ajo rider Collin Veijer set the second-fastest time – he was just two hundredths of a second slower. Sasaki and Canet crashed.

With four minutes to go, Gonzalez was languishing in 17th place. Then his team-mate Agius set a new fastest lap of 1:31.767.

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With one minute to go, Gonzalez surged up to 7th place. Guevara was in 11th place at that point.

No one else came close to Agius’s time. Agius, Holgado, Lopez, Veijer, Lunetta, Escrig, Gonzalez, Rueda, Salac, Munoz, Guevara, Baltus, van den Goorbergh and Huertas secured direct qualification for Q2.

World Championship rivals Gonzalez (7th) and Guevara (11th) secured direct qualification for Q2. Twenty-three riders were within one second of each other.