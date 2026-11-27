With Adrian Fernandez, Alvaro Carpe and David Almansa, three Spaniards had topped the Moto3 FP1 session – in qualifying a few hours later, their dominance at their home Grand Prix extended to six riders. Intact rider David Almansa led the way ahead of world champion Quiles, third-placed Carpe, Adrian Cruces, rookie star Brian Urirarte and David Munoz – that was the initial line-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aim of qualifying, which took place under blue skies but at a temperature of just 16 degrees, was to secure a place for direct entry into Q2 on Saturday afternoon. By the time the first quarter of an hour of the crucial 35-minute session had passed, the season’s most successful riders had once again taken the lead – Almansa, ahead of Carpe and Quiles. Behind them were Hakim Danish, Rico Salmela – who had enjoyed success at Portimão – and Fernandez. Leo Rammerstorfer, the only German-speaking GP rider, started in 23rd place, 1.3 seconds off the pace.

Meanwhile, at the front, David Almansa was flying. With eleven minutes still on the clock, the lap record went to the World Championship runner-up. The number 22 rider beat the old record by half a second: Almansa clocked a time of 1:36.402 minutes. Champion Maximo Quiles from the Aspar team lost almost 0.6 seconds, whilst Danish, in seventh place, had already lost a full second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Things got exciting in the Moto3 qualifying session for MSi rider Yamanaka. The Japanese rider was stuck in 14th place. Leo Rammerstorfer had a run of bad luck in the closing stages. The rookie ran his Honda off the track at Turn 11. Rammerstorfer was able to continue, but couldn’t improve his time – once again, the KTM rider-to-be for next year will have to go through Q1.

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More TV Program Tomorrow Valencia: International Livestream MotoGP World Championship 28.11.2026 - 08:35

At the top of the 26-rider Moto3 field, David Almansa’s lead was shrinking. Yet when the chequered flag was waved, he still held a 0.273-second advantage over Alvaro Carpe and Tech3 rider Salmela. Maximo Quiles weathered several serious slides without crashing, but dropped back to 4th place. The second-best rookie, behind Salmela, was Jesús Ríos in 5th place. 14th place – and with it a place in Q2 – went to Zen Mitani (Honda), another rookie.