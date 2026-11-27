2026 has certainly not been George Russell’s year. The Mercedes star, who started the World Championship as the clear favourite for the title, has suffered one setback after another. Perhaps the most painful aspect was the fact that his young Mercedes team-mate, Kimi Antonelli, clinched the title and, in only his second year in Formula 1, fulfilled the dream that Russell had been chasing for many years.

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Once the title had been decided, Russell set about his work with even greater determination – albeit with little success. In Brazil he finished fourth, whilst in the race in Vegas he ended up in ninth place after spinning off the track during an ambitious attempt to overtake his team-mate and hitting the barriers. He managed to extricate himself from his predicament and salvage two points at the finish. But he couldn’t have been satisfied with that.

Especially as Max Verstappen had won the race – the very driver with whom he’d had a skirmish in the third practice session and about whom he’d complained afterwards. The Red Bull Racing star’s mockery was inevitable, and Russell reacted with marked composure to his rival’s harsh words.

George Russell: Vegas duel with Verstappen was “good and fair”

When asked in Qatar how well drivers need to get on with one another when engaging in wheel-to-wheel duels, Russell replied: “I don’t think it’s important to have a good relationship. To be honest, we’re all there to win races. And my mistake in Vegas happened when I was trying to overtake my team-mate.”

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The 29-year-old added self-critically: “The truth is that my appetite for risk is a bit too high at the moment, because I simply want to pull off the big moves and end the season on a high.” Had this been the first race of the season, he wouldn’t have dared to attempt that manoeuvre. “But with only two more GPs left on the calendar, I felt I had to take the chance.”

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“Most of us here are battling with respect; they’re tough but fair duels, and even in the head-to-head with Max before we hit the wall, things went well and fairly. It was very strategic, and also a difficult race. I didn’t actually want to overtake in the final corner and sacrifice my overtaking mode, but we were so fast on the straights and slower everywhere else, so it wasn’t easy to know what the right approach was to win the race.”